Graham Potter verbally agrees to become next Chelsea head coach  

Brighton's Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become the new head coach of Chelsea after holding talks with new club owner Todd Boehly.

Six games into the new Premier League season and following Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb, Tuchel was fired on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Brighton manager Graham Potter for what were characterized as "positive talks" about the manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's aspirations to expand the entire football business, Sky Sports news are reporting.

Focus now turns to the ins and outs of the contract situation.

It has been widely reported that Potter was the American owner's no. 1 target, with others linked with the job including Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher questioned whether it would be the entirely right move for Potter to go to Chelsea.

"It's a very ruthless club and I'm not sure [Graham Potter] is the right fit - maybe Chelsea are saying they want to do things differently in the future in terms of having a coach in charge rather than a manager or they do things behind the scenes differently. But if I was Graham Potter, I would find that very hard to believe that they're going to do things differently. They've just got rid of a manager six games into the season.

"It's a huge step up in his managerial career and Chelsea are still one of the top clubs. They are still world champions right now, but you fear for Graham Potter that he'll be in the same boat as every other Chelsea manager has for the last 10 years - unless he gets results instantly they'll be getting themselves another new manager in 12 months."

Potter rose to the brink of managerial stardom by the road not so travelled.

Starting outside England on his route to the Premier League, Potter took the reins at Swedish side Ostersunds in 2011.

Potter got started right away, winning the Division 2 Norrland (Swedish fourth tier) championship in 2011, then winning back-to-back promotions in 2012 and earning promotion to the Division 1 Norra championship (Swedish third tier).

His rise continued and by 2015 they were competing in the Swedish top tier.

Success in Sweden led to a move to Swansea City in 2018 and his style of play was put on show to the world of English football. A promising, yet inconsistent season in the championship brought suitors and in 2019 Brighton pounced.

A career forged away from the limelight, but one that looks like it's about to hit the big, big time.