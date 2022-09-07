Stephen Bradley says decision to dock Sligo points "the only outcome"

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley believes the FAI’s decision to punish Sligo Rovers for fielding an ineligible player against Dundalk last month was all but inevitable.

An FAI independent disciplinary committee came to the decision on Wednesday, handing Dundalk a 3-0 win from a fixture they actually lost 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

That prompted Sligo to express their disappointment and state that Adam McDonnell only played in the fixture having been omitted from the FAI’s regular suspension lists which are communicated to the clubs.

It is a development that inevitably hurts Sligo’s chase for a European spot and pushes Dundalk above Derry City and into second in the table. They now lie just three points behind Shamrock Rovers who still have two games in hand on the Louth club.

“I think it’s the correct decision, it had to be,” said Bradley on Wednesday evening. “It was the only outcome really. I think the procedure needs to be tightened up in terms of how the emails are sent out and how they’re read, because I think that the clubs by gospel by them and rightly or wrongly that’s the way it goes.

“But I think it needs to be tidied up as it very easily can happen, because the outcome was always going to be that outcome. It doesn’t affect what we have to do. We know what we have to do domestically, we know what games we have to win and we’ll be fully focused on that when it comes around. “ Bradley’s immediate concern is his team’s opening Europa Conference League tie, at home to Djurgårdens IF of Sweden, in Tallaght on Thursday evening and the hosts will have Graham Burke and Simon Power back in harness after injury.

However, Richie Towell is a doubt after picking up a problem in last week’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bohemians while Roberto Lopes, unavailable since late July, is another week to ten days away from a return.

Tomorrow’s visitors will start as favourites despite Rovers having won all four of their home European ties so far this season but Bradley doesn’t believe they will underestimate the Hoops on the basis of that flat defeat to their Dublin rivals last Friday.

“I'm sure they have done their homework on us, not just the last game but the previous games. In our last game we weren't very good, we were well below where we have been over the last five or six months, but I'm sure they won't just look at one game and come up with a game plan from that.”