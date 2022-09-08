Last picture show for 'Super Tommy Tuchel'

After Chelsea’s dismal defeat in the opening round of the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday Thomas Tuchel, always a candid and intelligent interviewee, proffered a revealing quote to his final press conference.

“Obviously I was in the wrong movie,” he told his interrogators, trying to explain why his preparation of the team had failed. It was his 100th match in charge and the visit to Croatia marked his third successive away defeat this season. In his first 50 games at the helm Chelsea conceded 24 goals, and in the last 50 matches 53 have hit the back of the net.

To some observers the Tuchel record and regime at the end of last season would not have survived the icy scrutiny of Roman Abramovich. But the Russian dynasty had closed with the imposition of sanctions by the British government and its replacement by the Los Angeles management of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The Americans needed Tuchel for the takeover but had decided, even before they had completed their first 100 days of frenetic activity, that the relationship was not going to be long-term. Neither they, nor the man from Bavaria, were comfortable working with each other. As the Irish Examiner stated last May, Tuchel was hugely admired by Chelsea fans but his time at Stamford Bridge has cost him a marriage breakdown and his record suggested that he can be highly strung with the wrong executive structure. We warned then that retaining Petr Cech, who had been an admirable firewall, could be central to continuity. Cech decided to move on at the end of June. For seasoned Stamford Bridge watchers this told its own story.

Tuchel’s pre-season preparations were disrupted and they included a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in front of the new American owners in Florida in July. In the opening games of the Premier League their form has been diffident. While they are in sixth place, they have suffered two consecutive, and galling, away defeats to Leeds and Southampton in which the team has demonstrated a lack of fire, just as they did in Europe 48 hours ago.

While some excuses can be made for a team struggling to find its identity and leadership with so much transition, the new corporate management can’t be blamed for failing to invest in the squad. They have, rightly, shipped out Romelu Lukaku and said goodbye to Timo Werner whom neither Tuchel, nor his predecessor Frank Lampard, could get to score consistently. In have come Wesley Forfana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesare Casadei and, most suprising of all, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, thought to be a personal choice by the outgoing manager. Other players may arrive in January to rebuild a squad which is rich in talent, but short in belief and esprit de corps with marginalised players such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic — the USA captain — exuding malcontent and irritation whenever they are caught on camera.

To some extent it doesn’t really matter who the new manager is, and it is unsurprising that Graham Potter from Brighton fits the mould in the same way that Eddie Howe did at Newcastle, because it is the owners calling the shots. Other potential names are Mauricio Pochettino and Patrick Vieira although either might struggle with the get-with-the-programme mentality which may be required for the next few years.

Tuchel will forever hold the affections of Chelsea supporters for his Champions League victory in Porto’s Estádio do Dragão over Manchester City, one of three occasions in which he bested Pep Guardiola tactically after his arrival in West London. He also won them the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup and was just a minute away from dumping Real Madrid out of last season’s CL while winning the away leg at the Bernabeu. Two cup finals were lost on penalties. He leaves still with a reputation as one of Europe’s most intelligent coaches. There remains much admiration for his demeanour in the difficult months in which he represented the club with dignity with myriad questions bouncing around his press conferences about sanctions and the war in Ukraine. At one stage Joe Cole told TV audiences that Tuchel should be Prime Minister. Under the circumstances there are many who might have agreed.

Chelsea’s next three fixtures before the international break are away at Fulham, at home to Red Bull Salzburg, and, tantalisingly, at home to Liverpool. The Americans will certainly want a new boss in charge for the third of those games. More than that they will want someone with whom they feel they can collaborate. In his final days Thomas Tuchel sounded defeated and defeatist. And tired out. Perhaps being caught between the hammer and the anvil for too long was also too much to bear for someone who lives on their nerves. He will be cast as a leading man again. But perhaps now is the right time to take a rest between parts.