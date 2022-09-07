Sligo Rovers forfeit win over Dundalk after fielding ineligible player

Sligo Rovers will have to forfeit their win over Dundalk on August 29 due to the fielding of an ineligible player.

Rovers won the SSE Airtricity Premier Division encounter 2-0 but an FAI disciplinary committee has now ruled that the game will be awarded to Dundalk on a 0-3 scoreline.

Rovers had previously said on social media that the charge arises out of Adam McDonnell's appearance in that game when allegedly suspended. McDonnell started the game against Dundalk before being substituted on 58 minutes.

An FAI statement released on Wednesday said: "An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that Sligo Rovers FC fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Dundalk FC on Monday, August 29th 2022.

"The Committee has ruled that Sligo Rovers FC will forfeit the game by a scoreline of 0-3."

In a statement released on the club's website, Sligo Rovers said they were "disappointed" with the outcome and would be seeking legal advice.

"Sligo Rovers are disappointed with the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing which results in an overturning of the recent win against Dundalk at The Showgrounds.

"While we understand and admit that an error was made on the club’s behalf, the issue was contributed to by the omission of the player’s name from two weekly suspension lists issued by the FAI to all clubs, which lead to confusion.

"As a club, we will move on from this while considering our options. Ambitious ground development plans which are progressing, we have had 200 new members in the past month, our community ethos remains at the forefront of the club with two fantastic Senior teams and six Academy teams which we are proud of and which will help overcome this disappointment.

"The club will take further legal advice on the outcome."