Hectic schedule not a major issue for ever-professional O'Sullivan 

Denise O’Sullivan knew her goal away to Slovakia on Tuesday was enough for the Republic of Ireland to skip the first round of a playoff system that will decide which of nine countries involved make it to next year’s World Cup.

Beyond that? Well, that's not so cut and dried.

Vera Pauw’s squad were out of Seneca in the blink of an eye two evenings ago and bound for a late-night flight back to Dublin that only touched down at 1am. A few killed some of the journey by poring over the path that may lie ahead of them. Not O’Sullivan.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it. On the flight on the way back everyone was talking about it and I just switched off. I just said ‘I can’t’. I just said I need to see the draw on Friday and the next thing is just to win that game and see where that goes.”

All told, it was three in the morning before the 28-year-old midfielder made it to bed after her starring role in that 1-0 Group A victory and every minute of rest will count between now and the playoff in the second week of October.

Making the trip over from America, where she plays with North Carolina Courage, takes its own toll on mind and body. Her sleep patterns have been “all over the place” in camp this last week and more as she has skipped from one time zone to the next, and she has to hit the ground running on her return Stateside.

Courage will face Racing Louisville in an NWSL game this Saturday and that’s just one of half-a-dozen club fixtures to fit in before her next tour of international duty as the East Coast side looks to make up the three places and seven points that separate them from their own playoffs.

It’s a daunting schedule.

"Of course you have to be very careful that you don't get burned out, but I'm so far into the season now I feel really fit. And for me, injuries are never usually an issue, touch wood. I always take care of my body really, really well in the most professional way.

“The most important thing is managing your body between those games. We'll only have two to three days between every single game coming up so it's just about the coaches and management team managing you as best as possible, and then away from the pitch you looking after yourself as best you can.”

O’Sullivan isn’t the only one of Pauw’s players with a big body of work to get through before they can continue with their World Cup ambitions. Take Katie McCabe, as an example, whose Arsenal side has three domestic games and two Champions League fixtures between now and then. Lots of fingers will be staying crossed.

Ireland have made it this far by usurping second seeds Finland to the runners-up spot behind Sweden. They have not conceded a single goal in their last four games and eked out wins against the Finns and Slovakia on days when they were unable to produce the best of themselves.

That’s a positive but their lack of creativity across the pair of 1-0 victories is something that needs attention as they face into tomorrow’s draw and the examination it will produce of their credentials.

O’Sullivan acknowledges as much but there is no sense that either occasion got to the team, moreso an appreciation of the job Finland did in stymying them and a reminder that the Slovaks resorted to an overtly physical approach in combating their visitors.

As McCabe said after the Finnish game in Tallaght, Ireland are at a stage now where the performance comes a distant second to the result. Making it this far has eased the pain of missing out on a play-off for this summer’s European Championships, but O’Sullivan accepts that better will be required if another disappointment isn’t the end result.

"One hundred per cent. It doesn't really matter which team we get, they're all high-level teams, they all have good experience of playing in top tournaments and high-level games, so we'll have to come in and be our best individually and as a team. But all the girls are very professional in that sense, they look after themselves, they'll come in focused again and we'll be ready to go."