Graham Potter may be primed to take Chelsea in a new direction

Having sacked one of the most talented and successful managers in world football, who delivered a Champions League trophy in his first season, Chelsea face the difficult task of identifying a coach who can do better – but if they want a man who develops players and thinks long-term, then Graham Potter seems the obvious answer.

Nobody who follows Chelsea closely should be too surprised to see Thomas Tuchel jettisoned given the club’s record of sacking and replacing managers with alarming (but seemingly successful) regularity.

But nevertheless, there have been raised eyebrows in football given that the club is under new ownership and had just handed Tuchel €350m to spend in the transfer window in order to build a team to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

His departure came after a shock Champions League reverse at Dinamo Zagreb as well as Premier League defeats against Southampton and Leeds. But last weekend’s last-minute victory over West Ham had seemed to steady the ship and many of Tuchel’s big-money signings have barely kicked a football in anger since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

A statement from the club, however, seemed to hint it was a decision that had been long in the making, ever since new owner Todd Boehly took over the reins – and not a knee-jerk reaction to poor performances.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement said.

So, although it is tempting to say this looks like Roman Abramovich all over again, the opposite may be true. Has Boehly got a different, new style of vision for Chelsea?

Insiders at Stamford Bridge say he has been alarmed that although Tuchel has, largely, delivered results, there has been little sign of players improving and developing under his reign – or of a clear long-term vision for the way his team should play and how young players can be integrated into the vision.

They were aware, too, of Tuchel’s history of being a complex character, prone to falling out with those above him and not afraid to speak out if not given the right answers by the board. That’s a blueprint Chelsea have embraced in the past: think Mourinho, think Conte.

So, now may be the time for something different. Something like Graham Potter.

The Brighton manager is the antithesis of Mourinho, Conte or Tuchel in the way he behaves. He comes across as humble, friendly, easy to work with and a student of coaching and development. That doesn’t mean he isn’t tactically astute – his Brighton team have reached the top six in the Premier League by utilising a range of formations and tactical shapes to suit the kind of players at their disposal.

Players such Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo have flourished under Potter’s coaching regime, and the €73m sale of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea was described by Potter himself as a ‘world record for player development’. The Spaniard arrived as an out and out left-back but left as a player who could play left back, wing back or as a centre-back in a back three – attributes which accelerated his transfer value.

The question of course is whether Potter will be willing to leave the comfort of the south coast, where he has a long -term contract and a strong relationship with owner Tony Bloom, to risk his career at a club famous for sacking managers.

But, it seems, Brighton are willing to allow him to attend talks at Stamford Bridge and you’d be surprised if Potter, for all his sense of loyalty, wasn’t tempted by an offer which would give him an opportunity to manage one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world.

What Chelsea would be getting is a manager capable of developing a long-term project to progress the team, improve individual players and set a style and culture for the future. A strong man manager who gets the best from his squad and who isn’t afraid to look at innovative tactics or to think outside of the box.

Potter is willing to listen to players, too. He recently described striker Neal Maupay, sold to Everton in the transfer window, as one of the players who had most helped him improve as a coach. Not because the Frenchman was the most talented but because he had strong opinions, wanted to talk, wanted to push back.

Potter said last week: "Neal is a determined character, he knows his own mind, he has got his strong beliefs which is good for a coach because they can test your own.

"You have to compromise, you have to respect, you have to trust, you have to be honest - all the things that I think are really important for being a coach, you have to be that with Neal.

"My captain at Ostersunds and I had a similar relationship, a really strong interpersonal relationship and also a football relationship as well. They are normally the ones that provide more depth, certainly from a coaching perspective."

It’s that kind of internal relationship building that Chelsea need and, if he accepts the role, it will be interesting to see who are the characters that fascinate Potter most.

Of course, there is no guarantee he will be the man. He may turn down the role, excited by the unfinished project he already leads, or Chelsea may opt for other targets – Mauricio Pochettino is also strongly linked, along with Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers.

Zidane, you suspect is the one Abramovich would have gone for. Big name, big opinions, big profile. But Potter would take Chelsea Football Club in a very different direction; and that’s what makes him so interesting. Could this be the dawn of a new culture, not just a new era, at Stamford Bridge?