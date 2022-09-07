Breaking: Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

Tuchel led the club to the Champions League title in 2021 but a poor start to the season has seen new club owner Todd Boehly wield the axe
Breaking: Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

SACKED: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been sacked. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 10:22
TJ Galvin

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel in the wake of Tuesday’s chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea spent a world record €296m during the summer transfer window bringing in Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella amongst others.

In a statement, Chelsea said they had today parted ways with the German.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

