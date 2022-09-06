Haaland at the double in comfortable opener for Man City

SEVILLA 0 MAN CITY 4

MANCHESTER City opened a Champions League campaign, which they began yet again as favourites, with a comfortable group victory that featured two goals from Erling Haaland.

It is Pep Guardiola’s seventh attempt at winning the tournament, the previous six attempts ending in often self-inflicted meltdowns, although it is tempting to think this season will be different.

After all, Guardiola has never before had at his disposal Haaland, the striker whose two goals last night mean he has now netted 25 times in 20 Champions League career appearances.

An injury-time goal from Ruben Dias, who turned in a superb cross from full-back Joao Cancelo, completed the rout but the win was founded once more on Haaland.

The novelty has well and truly worn off over Haaland’s prodigious goalscoring feats but, still, the relentless brutality of the way in which he is torturing opposition defences cannot be ignored.

Here, it took all of 20 minutes for Haaland to score on his Champions League debut for City - as he had done for his previous two clubs Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

It was a goal to which we have already become accustomed in the slightly more than a month since Haaland brought his unique brand of goalscoring to the English game, a quick pass from Foden opening up an angle for Kevin De Bruyne.

And as the Belgian sprinted to receive the ball on the by-line, he whipped over a far-post cross which Haaland, having somehow moved his 6’5” frame beyond his marker, turned in with a flying finish at the far post.

Sevilla have made a wretched start to their domestic campaign, with just one point out of an available 12, a run that has left manager Julen Lopetegui fighting for his job.

But City for all their excellent and dominant play - inspired mostly by De Bruyne and Foden - could not kill off their hosts who limped into half-time trailing by just the one goal and came out for the second in far more attacking frame.

That, of course, left the Spanish side more susceptible on the break and, when Haaland returned the earlier compliment with a superb pass that played De Bruyne clean in on goal, the Belgian lost his one-on-one battle with Sevilla keeper Bono.

Bernardo Silva then drilled in a dangerous cross which Haaland, holding off Marcos Acuna, met with a spectacular leaping shot that just cleared the target.

Guardiola wore a perplexed look on the City bench, wondering how the tie was not already over, but it did not take long for City to finally kill off Sevilla hopes of an unlikely recovery with Foden doubling their lead after 58 minutes.

It came from a counter, inevitably, with Foden finding Cancelo and receiving the ball back from him in the area before showing incredible control and footwork to create space and use a defender as a shield to unsight Bono who had no chance of stopping his low drive into the corner.

Nor was Haaland finished. He shot wide from a difficult half chance, watched as substitute Ilkay Gundogan had a goal ruled out for offside then, on 67 minutes, hit his 12th goal for the Blues.

A Foden shot was pushed away by Bono and Haaland was well poised to turn the rebound into an open net, his 12th goal in seven games this season; at an average of one goal every 46 minutes.

In short, in terms of the minutes he has put in for City so far, Haaland is as good as averaging two goals per game; a statistic that may yet mean that his team’s standing as Champions League favourites is, for once, going to be vindicated.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bono 6; Navas 6, Carmona 5, Nianzou 5, Acuna 5; Gudelj 5, Delaney 6 (Jordan 45, 5) ; P Gomez 5 (Suso 73, 5), Rakitic 5 (Mir 45, 6), Telles 5 (Dolberg 56, 5); Isco 5 (Januzaj 78, 5).

Substitutes (not used) Dmitrovic, Montiel, Rekik, En-Nesyri, Fernando, Valiente, Flores.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 6, Akanji 7, Dias 7, S Gomez 7; De Bruyne 8 (Mahrez 77, 6), Rodri 7 (Phillips 78, 6), Silva 7; Foden 9 (Palmer 70, 6), Haaland 8 (Alvarez 70, 6), Grealish 5 (Gundogan 62, 7).

Substitutes (not used) Ake, Oretga, Carson, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: D Massa (Italy) 6