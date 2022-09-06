Player Ratings: Ziu and O'Sullivan shine as Ireland continue to progress 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Courtney Brosnan 6. The first choice stopper played all eight group games, keeping four clean sheets. Bar a 40th minute drive by Lemesová which the Everton custodian easily dealt with, she had full control with everything Slovakia had to offer. Did not have to make a save of any real note.

Diane Caldwell 7. Cap number 90 for Reading player just days short of her 30th birthday. Couldn’t direct a 33rd minute close range chance on target. Her experience was a telling factor in the back-line. Never gave the hosts a look-in with the deserved clean sheet.

Louise Quinn 7. A solid display in the centre of the back-three. Her aerial presence caused the Slovaks all sorts of problems off both corners and set-pieces. At the other end, dominated the home attack. The Wicklow lady is now just two appearances off a century for her country.

Claire O’Riordan 7. With Megan Connolly out injured, there was a first competitive start since June 2018 for the Celtic player on the right of the back-three. A professional performance when it was required. Went close on 73 but saw her placed attempt cleared off the line by Fischerová.

Harriet Scott 6. With Jamie Finn suspended after her booking against Finland, Scott started for the Girls in Green for the first time since October 2020 at the right wing-back slot. Did not get forward enough. But did what she was there to do – defend. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Denise O'Sullivan 8. Yet again, delivered on the big occasion. On her 96th appearance for her country, the North Carolina Courage midfielder popped up with her 18th goal for Ireland in the 37th minute to seal the crucial win. A fine all-round display from the match-winner.

Lily Agg 7. The 28-year-old earned her first competitive start after her match-winning contribution against Finland following injury to Ruesha Littlejohn. And did not disappoint with a combative display in the middle of the park. Great work-rate for the 90 minutes.

Megan Campbell 7. The Liverpool player continued in the left wing-back position to great effect. Her long throw was again a very good outlet in attack for the visitors. Like Scott, did not press forward as the clean sheet ensured the all-important win.

Jessica Ziu 8. Probably Ireland’s best player. After a lack-lustre display against Finland, the West Ham attacker was lively throughout. Her incisive interception and run was pivotal to the winning score. The 20-year-old roved off the right flank to more of a central role to great effect.

Katie McCabe 8. The captain led by example. The Arsenal star was on the end of a large number of heavy tackles from the home side. But bar one fleeting moment of reaction, got on with it. Had a 23rd minute snap-shot smothered by Korenciova. Then flashed a 44th effort narrowly wide. Inches off target with a volley on the hour.

Heather Payne 8. Her unselfish running was a constant threat against the Slovakia defence. `The Florida State University students’ clever movement set-up O’Sullivan. Hampered by a second half knock. But her work-rate was immense. Subbed off late on.

Subs:

Ellen Molloy 6. (for Scott 69). The Wexford starlet was brought midway through the second period for her sixth cap. Did what she had to do - help the team to victory.

Leanne Kiernan. (for Payne 83). Having just signed a new deal at Liverpool, the striker came on to see out the game in the closing stages. Not on long enough to mark.

Chloe Mustaki, Lucy Quinn, Amber Barrett, Áine O’Gorman, Hayley Nolan, Ciara Grant, Jessie Stapleton, Isibeal Atkinson, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh (all not used).

Slovakia: Maria Korenciova; Kristina Kosikova, Jana Vojtekova, Diana Lemesova, Patricia Fischerova, Andrea Horvathova; Ľudmila Matavkova (Semanováat 66), Dominika Skorvankova, Maria Mikolajova, Martina Surnovska (Panákováat 83), Patricia Hmirova (Morávkováat 72).

Referee: María Dolores Martínez Madrona (Spain).