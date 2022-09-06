Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged over Brentford dismissal

The American was furious after the VAR David Coote did not ask on-field referee Robert Jones to review a decision not to award a penalty to Leeds
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged over Brentford dismissal

RED MIST: Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 16:27
Jamie Gardner

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has been charged by the Football Association after he was sent off at Brentford on Saturday.

The American was furious after the VAR David Coote did not ask on-field referee Robert Jones to review a decision not to award a penalty to Leeds.

Whites player Crysencio Summerville appeared to be brought down by Aaron Hickey in the box. Earlier in the game, Brentford were awarded a spot-kick when Coote advised Jones to check for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney.

An FA statement said Marsch had been charged with an alleged breach of Rule E3, and that his language and/or behaviour was improper. He has until Friday to respond, the FA said.

Marsch said after the match: “I’m clearly dissatisfied. I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the (Premier) League or with referees or something to help understand how some decisions get made.

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty. And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect.

“That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur Training and Press Conference - Hotspur Way Training Ground - Tuesday September 6th Success in Europe is important – Antonio Conte wants to improve his record
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-PRESSER PSG coach Galtier sets off storm in France with quip about flying
VAR File Photo FSA calls for  improvements to VAR as it’s making football ‘less enjoyable’
LeedsPlace: UK
<p>RELAXED: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Three changes to Ireland team for Slovakia clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up