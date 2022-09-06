Three changes to Ireland team for Slovakia clash

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has made three changes to her side for tonight's final World Cup group game against Slovakia in Bratislava
RELAXED: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 16:03
TJ Galvin

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has made three changes to her side for tonight's final World Cup group game against Slovakia in Bratislava.

Last week's goalscoring hero against Finland, Lily Agg, makes her first competitive start. She replaces injury-victim Ruesha Littlejohn from the start having replaced her in the first half of last week's game.

Celtic's Claire O'Riordan makes her first competitive start since June 2018 as she replaces Megan Connolly who it has been revealed suffered fractured ribs and a bruised kidney early on in last Thursday's clash with Finland.

Harriett Scott makes her first start since October 2020 in place of the suspended Jamie Finn.

A win over Slovakia will guarantee Ireland avoid the first playoff round and go straight to the final round of playoffs, potentially one game away from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The match against Slovakia earlier in the campaign finished in a 1-1 draw.

Ireland (v Slovakia): Brosnan; Riordan, Louise Quinn, Caldwell; Scott, O'Sullivan, Agg, Campbell; Ziu, Payne, McCabe (C).

Subs: Moloney, M Walsh, Mustaki, Stapleton, Barrett, O'Gorman, Lucy Quinn, Atkinson, Nolan, Molloy, Grant, Kiernan.

