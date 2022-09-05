I love Celtic Park, says Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti warned Celtic his side have no concerns about defending as the European champions prepare to take on Ange Postecoglou's all-action style
ADMIRER: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke yesterday of his passion for the atmosphere at Celtic Park. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 22:01
Gavin McCafferty

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti warned Celtic his side have no concerns about defending as the European champions prepare to take on Ange Postecoglou's all-action style.

Postecoglou has vowed to maintain the approach that has yielded 29 goals in seven matches this season when Champions League football returns to Parkhead following a five-year absence.

"I don't think Celtic will change their style or attitude on the pitch," the former Everton and Chelsea boss said. "They want to play attacking football. This is absolutely normal at their home.

"We are not worried to defend because we defend well and we have defended really well in the past.

"One of the key points of the triumph last season was to defend well sometimes.

"A team has to be able to defend well and that is what we would like to do on Tuesday.

"It's obviously going to be a difficult game. They are a lot like us - they have a good dynamic at the moment. They play with a lot of intensity but we are prepared.

"We are ready for it and hopefully we get a victory in our first game."

Ancelotti's first two Champions league triumphs as a manager came with Milan before he repeated the feat twice with Real.

But he has not won on three previous visits to Celtic Park with the club he also helped gain European success on the pitch.

Milan were twice held to goalless draws with Ancelotti at the helm, including a last-16 tie which ultimately went to extra-time before Milan went on to win the tournament in 2007.

Months later the holders went down 2-1 in a group stage game following Scott McDonald's late winner.

"It's true, it's a very difficult stadium for me and for my teams in the past," said the Italian, who spoke both English and Spanish during his media conference.

"It's a really difficult stadium but a fantastic atmosphere. For the fact that I love this park, I love that my team can play in this atmosphere."

