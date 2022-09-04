Jordan Pickford leads resistance to keep Liverpool in check

THE elusive first victory of the season still awaits Everton and Frank Lampard but, with Jordan Pickford in this sort of inspirational form, that can only be matter of time.

This derby, theoretically the penultimate ever at Goodison Park ahead off their move to a new stadium in 2024, was high on energy and emotion and low on quality. But it featured a performance from the Everton goalkeeper that exorcised some personal derby demons and, for the moment at least, answered any doubts Gareth Southgate might have held over who is his number one ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

“You learn, don’t you? you get better. I’m getting older, I’m 28 now,” said Pickford. “I’ve done my paper round when I was younger, it is just about learning! You never want to stop learning, you always want to be better. That’s what I seem to do. Whatever that is - whether that’s technically, tactically, mentally, physically, I’ll keep doing it to be the best Jordan Pickford I can be.

“I think it is always nice to be captain but I’ve always felt i’m a leader, I try to help the lads on the pitch by my communication on the pitch.

“Seamus (Coleman) is the club captain but you have to have more than one captain in your team to be a complete team unit with team spirit.

“You have to have more than one leader on the pitch and we’ve got a great selection of that.”

Pickford’s one-man resistance on this occasion saw him make a particularly impressive stop from Darwin Nunez late in the first half, an amazing triple series of saves from Roberto Firmino, twice, and Fabinho before a great injury-time touch turned a Mo Salah effort onto the post.

Lampard, a man who knows a thing or two about international tournament football, had no doubt who should be England’s keeper in November although Pickford himself remained apparently relaxed about the stiff competition for that place.

Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson all have cases to be made for consideration although displacing Pickford currently looks a big ask.

“I focus on myself but I’m also happy when the other keepers that I know - you say the goalkeepers’ union,” said Pickford.

“You class them as friends and rivals because everyone wants the shirt but I’m happy to see them doing well. I’d like to say they’d say the same about me.

“As long as everyone is doing well you push each other for the England set up. Yeah, it’s good that you have a lot of English keepers doing well.

“It pushes everyone on. You strive to be the best you can be as an individual and as a goalkeeper. When we go with England, we are always pushing to be the best but my focus is to be the best at Everton and to keep striving forward.”

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 9; Patterson 8, Coady 7, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 7; Davies 7 (Gueye 62, 6), Onana 7, Iwobi 6; Gray 7, Maupay 6, Gordon 7 (McNeil 82).

Subs not used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman,Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Milner 59, 6), Gomez 5, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6 (Robertson 59, 7); Elliott 5 (Matip 80), Fabinho 7, Carvalho 5 (Firmino 45, 7); Salah 6, Nunez 7 (Jota 80), Diaz 7.

Subs not used: Adrian, Arthur, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Referee: A Taylor 8