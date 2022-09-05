Three signs of a United - Arsenal rivalry with a heartbeat

Ref justice for Gunners

A controversial decision or two against Arsenal, fans of the visitors will argue, has been part and parcel of any Old Trafford experience whenever the rivalry between these sides, which ignited in the late 80s, has bubbled.

The most famous episode also ended an Arsenal winning start to the season, when Mike Riley showed remarkable forbearance to the home side’s fouling in 2004, as Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten run ended. That Riley is now the refereeing chief rarely goes unmentioned by the Gunners’ faithful in advance of this fixture.

This time round, the VAR decision to rule out Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for a mild challenge by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen angered Mikel Arteta, who referred to some of the wrestling his players have encountered in recent games as evidence the Premier League’s new ‘let it flow’ policy is inconsistently applied.

Rope-a-dope United

In truth the match lacked the needle this fixture once guaranteed, though Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez spent a lot of the afternoon entangled, on and off the ball. But in Sky Sports commentary, Gary Neville found the approach taken by Erik ten Hag to be reminiscent of Alex Ferguson’s tactics during some of the many testy battles with Arsene Wenger’s side.

When these clubs made up the Premier League’s big two, Ferguson’s sides were never unduly troubled if Arsenal played much of the football given United’s potency on the counter-attack. Remember the 2009 Champions League semi-final second-leg when Park and Ronaldo disregarded Arsenal possession to finish the tie inside 11 minutes. That Ronaldo would undoubtedly have filled his boots on this afternoon too, as Arsenal advances left plenty of grass behind them.

Top four debate regains relevance

To the question, who’ll finish higher, Arsenal or United, the stock answer in recent years has been: Who cares?

This year, some relevance has been restored to the issue - because it might mean Champion League for one if not t’other.

Arsenal bossed much of the game for all their inexplicable giddiness at 2-1. Points over plaudits, insisted Roy Keane, who regularly gets his knickers in a knot over ‘whingy’ Arsenal, but his erstwhile teammate Red Nev pointed out that the visitors’ display for the first hour and more underpinned their credentials for the season.

To Man U the battle - but who’s coming out on top in the war?