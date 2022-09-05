Manchester United no longer holding out for a new hero

Manchester United have been holding out for a hero for a very long time and then, suddenly, three came along at once in a victory over Arsenal that really sets their season alight.

New striker Antony, on his debut, struck the first claim for the title before Christian Eriksen produced an outstanding display from midfield against the league leaders and Marcus Rashford, now 24 but still having to prove his worth, struck twice to show he can be a major influence up front in the new era at Old Trafford.

Let’s begin with young Antony because his debut goal following a €100m transfer deadline day move from Ajax provided hope that United fans have a new man on which to pin their hopes for a revival which has been a very long time coming.

The new boy lasted less than an hour and, in truth, was limited to just a cameo performance, but his strike which put United 1-0 ahead was of such effortless quality that you suspect it could be the first of many.

He wasn’t the best player on the pitch, that probably goes to Eriksen or Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus who was outstanding even in defeat, but he made an impact – and that’s what you want from a debutant on a stage as big as this.

Ever since Sir Alex left there hasn’t been a Scholes, a Keane, a Beckham, a Cantona or a Giggs dominating the headlines and winning the hearts of the Stretford End on a consistent basis, There was Ibrahimovic, yes, but he arrived at the end of his career and was never going to stay long. We thought we had found him with Bruno Fernandes, but his levels have dipped in the difficult times – and Cristiano Ronaldo was meant to be the answer but now he’s seen as part of the problem.

So, when manager ten Hag chose to put new signing Antony straight into the line-up against Arsenal, almost before he’d stepped off the plane from Ajax, it was significant. The Dutchman was saying ‘This is my man, this is someone to build a team around’. The same courtesy wasn’t afforded to Casemiro, the recent arrival from Real Madrid who remained on the bench Sunday despite being far more experienced, so to see Antony – who played under ten Hag in the Netherlands of course – was significant.

“He knows the style we want to play and what we expect and demand,” said the United manager ahead of kick-off. “He can be an offensive threat in one on ones, his speed - that makes the choice to play him."

His first contribution was Ronaldo-esque, an exquisite touch that was half back-heel, half Cruyff turn to set up Dalot for a cross from which Eriksen fired wide. The home crowd was also treated to some trademark step-overs, even though Arsenal looked the better team and kept the United man quiet for long periods.

Played on the right, despite being left-footed, there were signs he was still coming to terms with his new teammates when colliding with Scott McTominay. But then, against the run of play, he made the ultimate impact.

The move started with an excellent reverse pass from Eriksen in midfield and ended up with Marcus Rashford threading through a pass for Antony, who was inside the area and had left marker Zinchenko behind. He didn’t hesitate, sweeping a perfect left-foot shot into the far corner of the net with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale nowhere near it. A stylish, precision finish which augurs well for the future.

Even United legend Roy Keane, working as a Sky pundit at Old Trafford was impressed. “What a start for him,” he said. “A nicely weighted pass from Rashford and a first-time finish. What a brilliant start to his Manchester United career."

Antony was substituted early, after 58 minutes, but received a standing ovation before United fans focused their love on other players. Not least Eriksen who was probably man of the match for his overall influence, playing a part in all three goals.

Another excellent pass allowed Fernandes to send Rashford through for his first goal after 66 minutes before Eriksen finally got the assist he deserved when he raced through to put a second goal on a plate for the England international, who has been given a big chance to play through the middle by ten Hag and is rewarding his manager for that faith.

Arsenal had their own star, too, in Gabriel Jesus who was outstanding for more than an hour, giving Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez a torrid time. There’s an argument that the Gunners were the better side, too, but United took their chances to make it four wins in a row and add to the momentum which beating Liverpool in their last home game provided.

"It's a hugely important win for United," admitted Keane. "Now the feelgood factor is there and the fans are buzzing and we haven't seen that for a long time. There has been a lot of negativity at the start if the season but when you win football matches people feel good."

That's what a hero can do for you - so, it's even better when you find three of them. Next stop a Europa League game against Real Sociedad and a trip to Crystal Palace next weekend, and suddenly they don't look so daunting.