Antony scores on debut as Manchester United end Arsenal unbeaten run

MAN U 3 ARSENAL 1

The first major test of Erik ten Hag’s recent, slow burning Manchester United revolution passed its biggest test yet, with two Marcus Rashford goals ensuring that leaders Arsenal dropped their first points of the season.

New signing Antony opened the scoring in a victory that, certainly as far as United supporters were concerned, indicated that their team is capable of competing for honours and a top-four finish this season.

And Rashford scored the decisive second after 66 minutes following a simple passing move involving Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese, stationed in his own half, played a routine, but well-timed, through ball that allowed Rashford to chase through and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a superb finish from 16 yards.

After Arsenal had dominated the second half, the goal was against the run of play - and, oddly, a test of United’s character as to whether they could withstand the Gunners’ response.

The answer was provided by Rashford, again, on 75 minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo did well to slip a ball to Fernandes who, once more, played the perfect pass forward.

This time, it was Eriksen who raced clear, towards the advancing Ramsdale, before selflessly squaring for Rashford to convert into an empty net, ahead of the lunging challenge of Ben White.

Rashford had also had a hand in United’s opener, scored by newcomer Antony who enjoyed a debut he will never forget.

The £84 million deadline day signing from Ajax, had already endeared himself to the Old Trafford crowd, with his poise and attacking intent, even before his 35th minute debut goal.

It came on the counter as Fernandes was fouled but managed to squeeze the ball to Rashford who found Antony outside him outside the area.

The Brazilian executed everything perfectly, controlling the ball before curling a perfect left-foot finish into the far corner of the Arsenal goal.

Old Trafford erupted, Antony kissed his new badge in front of the visiting supporters, found a spare match ball, shoved it up his shirt and sucked his thumb - promptly earning a lecture from referee Paul Tierney.

None of that mattered to Antony or his new adoring public but, by the time the debutant was given a rest and replaced by Ronaldo on 58 minutes, Arsenal were well on top.

Their spell of pressure culminated in a deserved equaliser when the excellent Martin Odegaard threaded a pass through for Gabriel Jesus who was blocked by a well-timed Raphael Varane tackle.

Unfortunately for him, the ball broke to an unmarked Bukayo Saka who drilled the rebound into an open net.

In quick succession, just before that equaliser, Arsenal wasted three glorious chances.

Odegaard mis-kicked from a Jesus cross, Saka flashed a shot wide after an error by Tyrell Malacia and Saka’s cross from the left clipped the United bar with two team mates waiting to convert.

Arsenal felt hard done-by not to have taken the lead in any case, after Gabriel Martinelli’s excellent 12th minute “goal” was ruled out by VAR.

Replays did suggest Odegaard fouled Eriksen in the build-up before Saka sent Martinelli racing clear and an aggrieved Arteta also felt his side were denied a penalty for a Lisandro Martinez foul on Saka.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Varane 7, Martinez 8 (Maguire 80), Malacia 5; McTominay 6, Eriksen 7; Antony 8 (Ronaldo 58, 7), Fernandes 8, Sancho 5 (Fred 67, 6); Rashford 9 (Casemiro 80).

Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Shaw, Elanga.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 5; White 5 (Tomiyasu 80), Saliba 5, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 6 (Nketiah 74, 5); Lokonga 5 (Vieira 74, 5), Xhaka 6; Saka 7, Odegaard 8 (Smith Rowe 74, 5), Martinelli 7; Jesus 7.

Substitutes (not used): Turner, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Marquinhos.

Referee: P Tierney 6