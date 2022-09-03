Gerrard's Villa put a stick in Man City's spokes

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Man City 1.

ERLING Haaland took his Premier League tally into double figures for the season for Manchester City – but they were denied a fifth win in six by a dogged Aston Villa.

Norwegian striker Haarland joined Micky Quinn as the only player to scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League games when he put City ahead five minutes after the break.

But any thoughts of Pep Guardiola’s champions running riot were dashed by a determined Villa, who levelled through Leon Bailey in the 74th minute at a noisy Villa Park.

Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar and fired wide while Haarland was denied by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Villa equalised.

City predictably dominated for long periods as they threatened to continue filling their boots.

Kyle Walker sliced the ball horribly high and wide from close range before De Bruyne’s placed drive sailed just off target, then the Belgian’s superb, probing cross was missed by Ilkay Gündogan.

Villa lost right back Matty Cash in the 27th minute with a pulled hamstring. Ashley Young replaced him.

Young started the move for Villa’s first chance of the game, in the 38th minute.

The veteran utility man, 37, won the race to dispossess De Bruyne and fed Douglas Luiz, who threaded through Ollie Watkins for an angled shot that deflected wide.

After a first half in which he touched the ball 10 times, Haaland was in the goals again five minutes after the break.

It was the simplest of finishes too, leaping to tap home left footed on the volley from two yards out to finish off De Bruyne’s deep cross, which eluded the flailing, outstretched hand of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

But initially, the goal drew a sting from Villa. Steven Gerrard’s side tried to punish some dallying on the ball by Rodri to attack through Jacob Ramsey, who poked the ball just too far ahead of him to allow goalkeeper Ederson to dive at his feet and smother.

Bailey then sent a drive swirling asway from goal as Villa pushed for an equaliser.

But it was City who posed the greater threat. The champions responded with a fresh focus and an increased tempo.

Haarland’s shot on the turn was blocked by Martinez’s legs before De Bruyne’s curling free kick hit the top of the bar.

A curling effort from Haarland was tipped away by Martinez before the Norwegian teed up De Bruyne for a volley that bounced wide.

Villa equalised against the run of play when Bailey swept home left footed after Ramsey skipped down the left and cut the ball back inside.

But the game had become increasingly open and Villa were a match for the champions in an end to end second half.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martínez 7; Cash 6 (Young 27 minutes, 6), Konsa 7, Mings 8, Digne 7; Douglas Luiz 7, Kamara 6, McGinn © 6 (Coutinho 65 minutes, 6); Bailey 7 (Buendía 90+1 minutes, 6), Watkins 8, J Ramsey 8.

Subs not used: Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Olsen, Archer.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6 (Aké 80 minutes, 6), Stones 6, Rúben Dias 6, Cancelo 6; Rodri 6, Gündogan 6 ©; Bernardo Silva 6 (Mahrez 73 minutes, 6), De Bruyne 8, Foden 6, Haaland 8.

Subs not used: Grealish, Ortega, Álvarez, Gómez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7/10