Mikel Arteta: Martin Odegaard a role model for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester United tomorrow.

The Gunners have enjoyed a flawless start to the season and go into the weekend top of the Premier League with 15 points from five matches, with Odegaard the club’s joint-leading scorer having netted three times.

The 23-year-old Norway playmaker has made a major impression since joining from Real Madrid in January 2021 and, after making his loan move from the Spanish giants permanent last summer, he was handed the captain’s armband by Arteta ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

“He’s a really humble, hungry player that has a tremendous quality,” Arteta said.

“He puts that quality to the service of the team.

“He’s always willing to do things for others and he’s a great role model for the rest of the players and staff.”

Although they are setting the early-season pace, Arsenal go into the game at Old Trafford with a host of injury problems, while opponents United have had improved performances under new manager Erik ten Hag since their dismal 4-0 defeat at Brentford on August 13.

Arteta will make a late call on the fitness of Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could also miss the trip as he has yet to return to training following a knee injury.

“Those two (Odegaard and Ramsdale) they’ve been assessed. We will see more tomorrow,” Arteta said.

“Hopefully they’ll be available to train with the team. Unfortunately with Alex (Zinchenko), he’s missed two games and still hasn’t been able to train with the team yet.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are also expected to face lengthy spells on the sidelines of at least weeks, and for the Egyptian, months.

“With Mo it’s a little bit easier, we are talking months. With Thomas hopefully we are talking weeks or even shorter than that,” the Arsenal manager said.

The Gunners travel to Old Tafford top of the league after a flawless start with 15 points from their opening five games and Arteta believes the United match will be difficult.

When asked about United’s transformation under Erik ten Hag, the Arsenal manager said: “When you look at the squad that they have, the amount of money that they have and what they’ve done in the market I’m not surprised.

“They’re going to win a lot of football matches. Manchester United’s history tells you that this is going to happen. It’s another big rival and we have to compete with them.”

Meanwhile Jadon Sancho believes the confusion at United has lifted under Erik ten Hag.

The England forward feels the Dutchman has brought much-needed clarity to Old Trafford.

Sancho struck to earn United a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday and lift them to fifth in the Premier League.

Sancho has played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer but thinks Ten Hag has made an instant impact after his arrival from Ajax.

He said: “I would say (there’s) more information, a more clear plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.

“The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

“We’re training more together and as you saw from pre-season, we’re playing well together.

“We’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.”

Anthony Martial will again be missing for Manchester United this weekend and Erik ten Hag is weighing up how best to use big-money signing Antony against Arsenal.

The Brazil forward reunites with his former Ajax boss in the north west having completed his signing for £80.6m plus add-ons ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“(Thursday) he did his first training, individual,” Ten Hag said.

“(Friday) we have a team session and Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision.”