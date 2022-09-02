Burt strike see managerless Bohs past ten man Rovers

Bohemian FC 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

Bohs began the post Keith Long era with a massive one-nil victory over 10-man reigning Champions, and fiercest rivals, Shamrock Rovers.

A second half Liam Burt stunner was enough to seal a huge three points, just minutes after Dylan Watts received his marching orders, in a performance in stark contrast to the defeat just days previous against St. Patrick’s Athetic.

Long’s former assistant Trevor Croly and club legend Derek Pender took charge of affairs and had an instant impact at Dalymount.

Having made three changes to the side that started Monday’s bitterly disappointing derby defeat at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic, the fired up Gypsies started bright and had the first real effort on target as Liam Burt picked up Ethon Varians knockdown, but shot tamely at Alan Mannus from 25 yards.

The table-topping visitors had been in great form before tonight's encounter, and in front of a vocal 358 supporters responded well, looked to dominate possession and went close with a quarter of an hour gone. Aaron Greene rose well but headed straight at the grateful Jon McCracken from Rory Gaffney’s cross.

Bohs looked to hit Rovers on the counter and minutes later had two decent openings to get in front. Similar to Greene's header, Varian failed to generate power on a back post header, before Burt’s low cross was cut out at the last second by the outstretched Dan Cleary, just as front man Varian was shaping up to slot home.

With little in the way of goal mouth chances in the first half of the finely poised clash, the best chance of the game fell to Burt just minutes before the break. Kris Twardeks low cut back from the left wing evaded the recovering Rovers defence and sat up beautifully for the Scotsman but, with the goal at his mercy, he scuffed his shot and failed to hit the target.

The second half was a bit more of a lively affair, sparked to life with a couple of strong challenges that saw Twardek and Dan Cleary go into the book, as the sold out Jodi Stand found their voice.

The home side forced a couple of corners and free-kicks from dangerous areas as they looked to wrestle the momentum in their favour, but were nearly undone by a slick Rovers move just after the hour mark. Unsurprisingly it was Jack Byrne, the orchestrator around the Bohs area with some neat play, that eventually found its way former Bohs man, Andy Lyons, who crossed first time to Gaffney who elected to take a touch instead of trying to hit first time.

The champions found themselves down to 10-men with 20 minutes remaining as another former Bohs man, Dylan Watts, received his second yellow for hauling down the pacey Burt who burst through the midfield.

Minutes later the home side made the man advantage pay when Burt skipped past a challenge on the edge of the area and opened up his body to bend the ball into the side netting, giving Mannus no chance.

But the Bohs rearguard held firm for the remaining minutes, sealing bragging rights in their first win over Shamrock Rovers this season.

Bohemian FC: Jon McCracken, Jordan Doherty (Max Murphy, 49’), Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson, Kris Twardek, Conor Levingston (John O’Sullivan, 83’), James Clarke, Ali Coote (Declan McDaid, 60’), Liam Burt (James McManus, 83’), Ethon Varian.

Subs not used: Josh Kerr, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Ryan Burke, Jamie Mullins, Tadhg Ryan.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn (Neil Farrugia, 79’), Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Dan Cleary, Andy Lyons, Jack Byrne (Aidomo Emakhu, 79’), Gary O’Neil, Dylan Watts, Rory Gaffney (Richie Towell, 73’), Aaron Greene.

Subs not used: Sean Gannon, Sean Kavanagh, Justin Ferizaj, Leon Pohls, Chris McCann, Gideon Tetteh.

Referee: Rob Hennessey.