Breslin keeps St Pat's on Euro trail

Unbeaten now in six league games, Tim Clancy’s side edge to within two points of third-place Dundalk
Breslin keeps St Pat's on Euro trail

JUMPING FOR JOY: Anto Breslin of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Finn Harps at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 22:03
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Finn Harps 1 

Anto Breslin provided an assist and his first goal for the club, with what proved the winner, as St Patrick’s Athletic made it four wins on the bounce to keep their quest for European football next season on the boil.

Unbeaten now in six league games, Tim Clancy’s side edge to within two points of third-place Dundalk with a game in hand.

The consolation for Harps was UCD losing at Derry City meaning they remain two points ahead of the Students in the relegation play-off place.

Injury and suspension hit Harps, whose manager Ollie Horgan watched from the stand due to a dugout ban, set up well to frustrate the hosts in the early exchanges.

It didn’t last long, though, as St Patrick’s, unchanged from their big win at Bohemians on Monday, were ahead from their first meaningful attack of the game on 15 minutes.

Serge Atakayi released Breslin on the overlap down the left. The wingback skipped past Jose Carrillo all too easily to cross. The ball ran across the goal to the far post where Chris Forrester applied the finish.

Rattled, further sloppy Harps’ defending was punished as they conceded again three minutes later from an attack down the opposite flank.

Barry Cotter got to the end line to deliver the centre. Goalkeeper James McKeown couldn’t hold it, spilling the ball into the path of Breslin who rifled to the roof of the net.

Harps hit back on 24 minutes to punish poor defending at the other end, Eric McWoods getting free on the right to cross for unmarked skipper Barry McNamee to tap home.

Atakayi stretched Harps nine minutes into the second half, racing onto Eoin Doyle’s flicked header.

He set up Forrester whose drive cannoned back off a defender with Jamie Lennon then following up to drill a shot just wide of McKeown’s righthand post.

Harps remained a threat, particularly down the right in the guise of McWoods. The striker got free to cross for McNamee whose shot took a deflection to nestle in the arms of goalkeeper Danny Rogers.

But it was McKeown who kept Harps in the game in the latter stages with big saves from Forrester and substitutes Mark Doyle and Tunde Owolabi.

The Donegal side finished with 10 men following the 86th minute straight red card shown to defender Liam McGing for a challenge on Adam O’Reilly.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Rogers; S. Curtis, Redmond, Brockbank; O’Reilly, Lennon; Cotter, Atakayi (M. Doyle, 67), Forrester, Breslin; E. Doyle (Owolabi, 76).

FINN HARPS: McKeown; Carrillo, Boyle, McGing, Donelon (Timlin, 77); N’Zeyi, Boylan; Mihaljevic (Staj, 89), Duncan (Jones, 75), McNamee; McWoods.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).

More in this section

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford United now have a plan, it's an audacious act of major surgery
Kilmarnock v Celtic - cinch Premiership - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby
Brentford v Everton - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon move never came close to happening
<p>SCORING STREAK: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Jadon Sancho:  Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up