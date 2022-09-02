Derry beat UCD to get back to winning ways on home soil

DERRY CITY 3 UCD 0

Derry City finally got back to winning ways on home soil following this deserved victory over basement side, UCD at a rain-lashed Brandywell.

Indeed, Derry's last victory on Foyleside dated back to April 22nd when, interestingly, the students had also been the visitors.

However, with Ruairi Higgins' side failing to build on an early first half lead, the students always remained in the game with Sean Brennan and Dylan Duffy causing the home lot no shortage of problems.

Derry's promising start got underway after just five minutes following a flowing move.

Cameron McJannet sent Michael Duffy scampering clear on the left and his low cross saw James Akintunde divert the ball onto the upright before the well placed Ryan Draydon side-footed the ball home from point-blank range.

UCD went close to levelling matters when Brennan broke clear on the right but he failed to hit the target having ballooned the ball high over the crossbar.

But back came the home lot and Akintunde met Duffy's cross but his tame header was easily dealt with by UCD keeper, Kian Moore.

Amazingly the home side began to lose their focus allowing UCD space when going forward and both Duffy and the lively Brennan almost made them pay with quality shots saved by the alert Brian Maher, who spared his side's blushes nearing the end of what had been an insipid opening period.

As the heavens opened after the break Derry's Sadou Diallo crashed a shot off the post in the 54th minute as the 'Candystripes' struggled to net that vital second goal.

But with the heavy rain presenting difficulty for both teams, a cheeky back-heel by Duffy in the 70th minute saw Derry finally put the game to bed.

The winger had raced into the UCD penalty area and as he was crowded out, his back-hell fell into the path of Diallo who curled the ball into the top corner from 12 yards.

And Duffy had the final say in the 85th minute when he netted his first goal for his home town club since returning to action following having sustained a fractured leg last season.

Patrick McEleney played the winger in and his effort saw the ball find the net under the body of advancing keeper, Moore.

Derry had chances to increase their advantage having finished the game on the front foot.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, S. McEleney, McJannet (Coll, 65); Diallo; Graydon (McEneff, , P. McEleney, Kavanagh (Boyce, 60), Duffy; Akintunde (McGonigle, 60).

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Cirrish, 82), Gallagher, Todd, Norris; Caffrey, Keane, Brennan (Scott, 82), Duffy; Dignam (Lonergan (55); Nolan (Higgins, 68).

REFEREE: O. Moran.