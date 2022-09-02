Wexford snatch late equaliser against wasteful Waterford

Wexford FC 2 Waterford FC 2

Substitute Aaron Dobbs with a late goal snatched a dramatic draw for Wexford FC in this local Division 1 Derby clash with Waterford FC.

Waterford, third going into this game, had their sights set on three points to enable them lose the gap on second placed Galway Utd, particularly with a game in hand. That saw them bring a lively opening to the game.

Under new manager Danny Searle Waterford had grown in confidence through recent games as the result of a fine league and Cup run, with their large following hoping for this to continue.

While the Blues were on a smashing run, Wexford FC were hoping to put their extra time Cup defeat to Dundalk behind them needing all three points to maintain their promotion play-off challenge, as they were in sixth spot going into this game.

The red hot Phoenix Patterson was proving a constant threat to the home side through the early exchanges with his accurate free kicks and crosses putting Wexford under constant pressure.

The first chance for the visitors arrived on twelve minutes when keeper Alex Moody was penalised for picking up a back pass but Patterson's free kick lifted over the bar.

The home side were restricted to quick counter attacks with Conor Crowley pulling a left footed shot just outside the left post.

Waterford were raising their game and came close to taking the lead when Roland Idowu cut inside the area, rounded the advancing keeper but his shot from an acute angle was cleared off the line by the recovering Jordan Tallon eleven minutes before the break.

The sides went in 0-0 at the break. Waterford took a fifty-first minute lead when a superbly struck Phoenix Patterson freekick found the top left hand corner of the net, going on to add a second ten minutes later with Roland Idowu finishing from close range to make it 0-2.

Wexford pulled a goal back through a sixty-seventh minute Conor Barry penalty, going on to snatch an equalising goal four minutes from the end when sub Aaron Dobbs turned a low cross into the corner of the net.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell, Joe Manley, Luk Lovic, Conor Crowley Dinny Corcorzn 52), Conor Barry Thomzs Considine, Len O'Sullivan (Adam Wells 69), Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome (Luke Scanlon 69), Ger Shortt (Aaron Dobbs 52).

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, DarrGh Powe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En Neyah, Washington Aouachri, Quitirna Junior Armando, Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu Killian Cantwell Dean LRkin Phoenix Patterson.

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan.