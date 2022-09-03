Denise O'Sullivan: Ireland now have the belief we can beat anybody

Relief and redemption poured from Denise O’Sullivan as she crashed to the Tallaght surface on Thursday night, her embrace with Katie McCabe a picture to befit yesterday’s front pages.

Together they’d soldiered for Ireland through the years, at underage and senior, their international careers failing to keep pace with respective strides on the club circuit.

A pair of gems who’d shared the pain of near misses finally getting to represent their country on the stage their talent and endurance deserves.

Just under two years ago, the previous occasion of Ireland’s final home game, the reaction at full-time by the Cork native was identical.

Down to her knees to reflect, the exertions of the 90 minutes evident in her face and body at pitch-level.

Only this was different, completely different.

Simultaneously, Ireland banished their demons of past failures and charted a future whose only guarantee is excitement.

They're not quite in the big time yet but closer than they’ve ever been to a major tournament.

O’Sullivan 28, McCabe 26, both are at their peak of their careers and Thursday’s victory over Finland assures entry into a playoff system they’ll feel at home in.

Their pathway to Australia and New Zealand next July will be discovered through a draw next Friday.

Whoever they’re pitted against, Ireland will be assembling again in three weeks’ time ready for the battle, toughened by the circuitous route taken to reach the glass ceiling. Breaking it is next up.

“That was some contrast from the Germany game two years ago,” she noted, their infamous slip-up in Ukraine proving ultimately fatal to their Euro qualification tilt.

“I dropped to my knees and cried after that game, whereas it was tears of joy.

“Not reaching the Euros was probably the most heartbreaking time in my career.

“Going through that has made us a better team. We learnt from those moments.

“Katie and I just hugged each other, feeling so happy, knowing how far we’ve come from (the strike) Liberty Hall in 2017.”

Crucially, Ireland’s mental fortitude was vital to start extracting points from the group rivals seeded above them.

In the last four qualifying campaigns, Ireland’s mission was to defy the rankings by leapfrogging Finland (twice), the Netherlands and finally Ukraine.

They got there at the second attempt against Finland but equally significant as that double in the margin of error they accrued to seal second with Tuesday’s game to spare was becoming the only nation to halt Sweden’s perfect streak in April.

That can only bode well when, as is likely, they have to topple another big gun across the playoff series.

O’Sullivan added: “A few years ago, we couldn’t have done this and mightn’t have got the job done against Finland. To beat a very good Finland team shows how much we have grown. If we get another top team in the playoffs, we can take on anyone because of that growth.”

With an extension to the qualifying series bagged, Ireland could reshuffle for Tuesday’s concluder in Senec. That depends on whether the result is decisive for a seeding in the playoff but regardless, Vera Pauw won’t be ringing the changes.

Dutch coaches exhibit common traits and, in symmetry with her former teammate Sarina Wiegman, who didn’t deviate from her starting line-up for all six games on the way to Euro glory, continuity is Pauw’s calling card.

“If you’re going to experiment, you will lose your teamwork, so it’s not likely,” cautioned the veteran coach.

“It takes momentum and teamwork away for the playoffs next month.

“Look at the recent Euros finals, for example. Of the teams that made a lot of changes to their team in the third group game having already qualified for the knockout stages, many lost their quarter-final.

“If we are to change the team, it will be in positions where we expect other players might to give us more, we have injuries or there’s other reasons. But not to experiment. This team is not ready and growing.

“Every minute we play makes us better.”

She has at least two enforced alterations to address anyway, with Jamie Finn suspended and Megan Connolly withdrawing with a rib injury. Her all-round game, including the set-piece prowess she showed in both games against the Finns, will be missed.

The other Megan, the returning Campbell after three years, could keep her place.

“I decided to start Megan on Monday when her knee was without fluid,” Pauw confirmed about the criteria for parachuting the Liverpool ace into the left wing-back berth.

“She has the quality to step up to this level and gave herself the moment to start.

“We discussed it together. We can keep an eye to see how she sprints but it was up to her to tell when it’s okay. That togetherness was good and I think she had a big impact against Finland.

“Her throw-ins are something else.”

That’s just one component of Ireland’s armoury. Developing their mojo for the killer moments was the most important.