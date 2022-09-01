Irish on the move: Callum Robinson to Cardiff and Tyreik Wright aiming to fire with Sparky

West Brom boss Steve Bruce wished Callum Robinson well after agreeing to sell the Ireland striker to Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old, who scored six of his seven international goals in a two-month blitz last year, has been linked with a move between the Championship rivals, including his former club Preston North End.

Robinson netted seven goals and earned nine assists in the Championship last season but the recruitment of Jed Wallace and John Swift restricted him to just four league outings this term, all off the bench.

"It looks as if he's on his way; Cardiff I think is the one that's agreed the fee,” Bruce said on Thursday.

"We always knew we had to balance the books. I wish him the best of luck if that happens.

“It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck - he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."

Cork native Tyreik Wright is excited about learning from Mark Hughes after the winger joined Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa.

Bradford are the best-supported club in League Two but required reinforcements to bolster their promotion charge following a mixed start of two wins, two draws and two losses.

Former Premier League boss Hughes has been tasked with reigniting their profile and he considers the Ireland U21 winger as integral to his prospects.

This is the Lakewood United product’s fourth loan stint since moving to Villa as a 16-year-old, following up temporary stints at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United. The professional contract he penned with the Premier League club in 2021 expires at the end of the season.

Wright, whose Ireland U21 squad have a two-legged Euro playoff against Israel for a place at next year’s tournament looming on September 23 and 27, is thrilled to working under the Manchester United legend.

He said: “There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position and working with a manager like Mark Hughes.

“He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.” John Ryan has become the latest member of the Irish legion heading to Italy, with the UCD defender joining Serie A outfit Sassulo. The Limerick native only signed for the Students from Shamrock Rovers ahead of the new season and will spend the initial part of his contract with their development squad.