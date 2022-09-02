Bohs players and staff must take responsibility for Keith Long exit, says Derek Pender 

League of Ireland preview

While stunned by Keith Long’s departure from Bohemians on Tuesday, first team coach Derek Pender says the staff, himself included, and the players must take responsibility.

Pender and assistant manager Trevor Croly take interim charge ahead of tonight’s big Dublin derby at home to Shamrock Rovers (7.45pm).

“We all know we’ve let him down,” said Pender, who retired as club captain in 2019. “It's been very difficult. It's not nice to see someone lose their job. It's been a tough week for the staff, the players and everyone involved at the club. It's been really hard.

“We all have so much respect for Keith, for everything he did for the club, for the players and for the staff, over the last seven or eight years.

“He means a lot to me as a person as well as a manager. Everyone at the club loves him.

“We all know the club did not want to have to make that decision to let Keith go. It’s going to be difficult, but we know we have to all get on with our jobs.”

Long’s almost eight-year tenure in charge came to an end following Monday’s 3-1 home defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic, the team booed off at half-time on their way to a third home loss on the spin.

“The first half on Monday was unacceptable. It was unacceptable from all of us, not just the players,” added Pender.

“We all have to look at ourselves and we all have to take responsibility. In the second half, there was a reaction from the players. We need to see more of that. They played with hunger and fire in their bellies. That's the Bohs way and that's what we will be looking for.”

While daunting in the circumstances, facing arch-rivals Rovers at home first up offers the ideal opportunity to refocus everyone at Dalymount.

“We have to regroup quickly. We’ve a massive, massive game now.

“In spite of everything, the players will be looking forward to it and they will be giving it everything they can for the club. That is the least we expect from them.”

In contrast, things could scarcely be better for the visitors ahead of their trip across the city. The champions sit seven points clear at the top with a game in hand, and well on course for a third title in a row, while they’ve Europa Conference League group stage football starting next week.

“Rovers are flying at the moment, everything is going well for them,” said Pender. “They’re a top side, but it’s a Dublin derby. Anything can happen, and it's not a hard game for players to motivate themselves for.”

Bohemians must plan without James Talbot, Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores, Laurenz Dehl, and Johnny Afolabi, who are out injured, while John O’Sullivan and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe are doubts.

“It’s the next big game for us,” said Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley who yesterday confirmed the signing of Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Serdeniuk, 26, until the end of the season.

“That’s the mindset of the players. We’re rolling from big game to big game, and that’s where we want to be. Tomorrow is no different.”

With Chris McCann, Graham Burke and Simon Power likely to be back available following injury, Roberto Lopes remains Rovers’ only absentee.

In the First Division, leaders Cork City have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top as they host Longford Town this evening.

Tonight’s fixtures (all 7.45pm) Premier Division Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Derry City v UCD Dundalk v Shelbourne (Live on RTÉ2) St Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps

First Division Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town Cork City v Longford Town Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers Wexford v Waterford