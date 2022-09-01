Transfer centre: London calling for Auba again, Antony seals United deal  

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left Arsenal under such a cloud, looks to be on his way back to the Premier League after Chelsea agreed an €11.5million deal in principle to bring him to Stamford Bridge, on a day when Manchester United broke the record for a Transfer Deadline Day by paying €95m for Antony from Ajax.

Manchester United fans have been used to seeing their team mocked in recent transfer windows, remember the laughable arrival of Odion Ighalo in 2020 and this year’s much maligned, and ultimately failed, bid for Marko Arnautovic.

But this time it looks like they have got it right.

Whilst Chelsea scrambled around at the last minute for a player who was seen as a disruptive influence at Arsenal, dropped on more than one occasion for being late for training, and who at 33 may well have past his peak, United were finally thinking strategically.

Brazilian Antony, who has registered in time to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, is just 22 and is a real attacking threat from wide or more centrally. He can dribble, he is quick, he scores goals, he is dangerous.

The fee could rise to more than €100m after extras and the forward has signed a five-year contract with an option for another 12 months.

It’s a massive fillip for United, who had to finally give up on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barca after the midfield opted to stay put.

But money doesn’t guarantee you everything, of course.

Chelsea had already spent €290m even before deadline day arrived but were still desperately searching for a striker after a stuttering start to the season.

They eventually included left-back Marcos Alonso in the deal, which was enough to persuade Barcelona to sell Aubameyang, a player they only bought in February.

Auba, providing he passes a medical, won’t be fit to play against West Ham on Saturday, however. The Gabon international has a broken jaw after being attacked in his family home by burglars and could be out for three weeks.

Not everything went right for Chelsea despite closing in on that deal, however.

Reports suggest they also bid for Rafael Leao at AC Milan, but pulled out when the priced reached €150m, and then offered almost €50m for Edson Alvarez at Ajax but were turned down.

In addition, Dynamo Moscow refused to sell young midfielder Arsen Zakharyan to Stamford Bridge.

It certainly sounds like there is still money in the bank from new owner Todd Boehly, however, so perhaps their window is not over yet.

United, meanwhile, missed out on full-back Sergio Dest, who chose to join AC Milan from Barcelona instead.

But they were more than happy with the purchase of Antony, who says manager Erik ten Hag was key to the deal.

He said: “Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

United also moved to sign a back-up goalkeeper, taking Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle with a €2.5m loan fee and a view to buy at the end of the season.

Noisy neighbours Manchester City announced the arrival of experienced centre-back Manuel Akanji, 27, from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal for €17m, whilst Liverpool took Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to cover for injuries in midfield, although that deal is still waiting for ratification.

Aston Villa have agreed a €17m deal for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, Leicester replaced Wesley Fofana with Reims’ Wout Faes, and Everton, who look likely to keep Chelsea target Anthony Gordon, have re-signed Idrissa Gueye from PSG on a two-year deal, three years after he left Goodison Park.

The midfielder said: “I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton. It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home.”

Leeds, meanwhile, say they have signed Marseille striker Bamba Diang, having missed out on PSV’s Cody Gakpo, whilst Leeds winger Daniel James is having a medical at Fulham ahead of a loan move.

Other deals to look out for in the final hours include:

- Arsenal’s continued chase for Villa’s Douglas Luiz (although the two sides are way apart in their valuation of the player)

- Villa’s bid to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton after the defender turned down West Ham. He’s already set for a medical.

- A mind-boggling amount of money has already been spent - especially so soon after clubs complained about losing money in the pandemic - but it looks like there will be more to come...