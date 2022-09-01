Megan Campbell makes return to Ireland starting line-up for crunch Finland clash

The side will be led by skipper Katie McCabe. 
DIFFERENT BEAT: Ireland fans Patricia Donnellan and Rita Hehir ahead of the game.

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 17:18
Adrian Russell

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has named the Ireland XI she hopes can clinch a World Cup playoff spot this evening.

Liverpool's Megan Campbell makes her first start since 2019 while Cork native Megan Connolly moves into defence with the experienced Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell. Niamh Fahey was ruled out through injury earlier this week.

Ireland's top-scorer in this campaign, Katie McCabe, is named to start behind striker Heather Payne while Denise O'Sullivan takes up her usual midfield spot alongside Ruesha Littlejohn. 

A record attendance is expected at Tallaght Stadium with a place in the World Cup playoffs on the line (kick-off 7pm. RTÉ 2 coverage from 6.30pm). 


