'The Underdogs' are back with John Allen, Jamie Wall and Claire O'Connor set to take charge

Hit TG4 show 'The Underdogs' is making a return with some stellar GAA names set to be at the helm of the rookie team.

The new management team, which includes former Cork hurler and county manager John Allen, four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O'Connor of Wexford, and former Cork minor player Jamie Wall, one of the Fitzgibbon Cup's youngest winners, will be watching from the sidelines as the series unfolds.