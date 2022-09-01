'The Underdogs' are back with John Allen, Jamie Wall and Claire O'Connor set to take charge

The management team have to put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best intercounty teams in the country.
John Allen. Pic: Eamon Ward

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:27
Shane Donovan

Hit TG4 show 'The Underdogs' is making a return with some stellar GAA names set to be at the helm of the rookie team. 

The new management team, which includes former Cork hurler and county manager John Allen, four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O'Connor of Wexford, and former Cork minor player Jamie Wall, one of the Fitzgibbon Cup's youngest winners, will be watching from the sidelines as the series unfolds.

As you may have guessed from the coaches, it's the small ball's turn in the spotlight, and the management trio has put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best intercounty teams in the country.


Jamie Wall, John Allen and Claire O'Connor will oversee the Underdogs for TG4 this season. Picture: Eamon Ward
"For six months we follow their trials and tribulations as they train to take on one of the best teams in the country. They will receive words of wisdom and advice from legends of the game such as Davy Fitz, Lar Corbett and Declan Hannon," A TG4 statement read.

"Each week Management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the ultimate challenge match. Tune in to follow their journey, Underdogs will broadcast from Thursday 15th of September at 9.30pm on TG4."

