'A player who looks to make things happen' - Mark Hughes identifies talent in Bradford-bound Tyreik Wright 

Mark Hughes has identified Tyreik Wright’s knack for goals as one of the motivations for recruiting the Cork-born winger for Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa.

Bradford are the best-supported club in League Two but require reinforcements to bolster their promotion charge following a mixed start of two wins, two draws and two losses.

Former Premier League boss Hughes has been tasked with reigniting their profile and he considers the Ireland U21 winger as integral to his prospects.

This is the Lakewood United product’s fourth loan stint since moving to Villa as a 16-year-old, following up temporary stints at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United. The professional contract he penned with the Premier League club in 2021 expires at the end of the season.

“Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season," Hughes said.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play, which will benefit our squad. He has a great turn of pace, trickery and technical ability and - with three goals for Republic of Ireland’s under-21 side - a clear eye for goal.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get started in claret and amber, and I am sure you will join me in wishing him the very best while with us.” Wright, whose Ireland U21 squad have a two-legged Euro playoff against Israel for a place at next year’s tournament looming on September 23 and 27, is thrilled to working under the Manchester United legend.

He said: “There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position and working with a manager like Mark Hughes.

“He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.”