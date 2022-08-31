Championship wrap: Tony Mowbray makes winning start at Sunderland

Ross Stewart scored twice to help secure a 3-0 win over Rotherham and get Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager off to the perfect start.

Mowbray, who was only confirmed as Alex Neil's successor on Tuesday night, witnessed a strong performance that saw the Black Cats claim a third win in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stewart struck the crucial opening goal in the 52nd minute and followed that up with a second in the 65th minute to put Sunderland on track for the points against the Millers.

And the impressive Jack Clarke, who had created the first two, scored himself with 20 minutes remaining to wrap things up following a Stewart assist.

At the Bet365 Stadium, Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign.

An out-of-form Swans side, who had managed only one win from six Sky Bet Championship games prior to this meeting, took the lead in the sixth minute through Joel Piroe.

A second-half Stoke onslaught was eventually rewarded with Neil's bow salvaged by substitute Campbell's late leveller.

Meanwhile, Preston are yet to concede a goal in the Championship this season after Emil Riis' 73rd-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory at Coventry.

The Danish striker finished as Preston's top scorer last season and came off the bench to grab his first of the campaign, maintaining Ryan Lowe's side's unbeaten record in the Sky Bet Championship and making it seven clean sheets from seven.

Antoine Semenyo scored as a substitute for the third successive game as Bristol City beat Huddersfield 2-0 in an exciting Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Nahki Wells headed the home side in front after 35 minutes, rising to meet a perfectly flighted cross from the left by Jay Dasilva.

Semenyo, a 59th-minute replacement for Tommy Conway, sealed the points with a fierce right-footed drive 10 minutes from time.

And in the final game of the evening, Bradley Dack assisted Ben Brereton to score the only goal as Blackburn beat Blackpool.