Keith Long reveals pride at lasting memories created at Bohs

Former Bohemians manager Keith Long has said he will forever be in the clubs' 'debt' following his sacking on Tuesday.

Long took over from Owen Heary in 2014 and was a popular figure among the club's fans, leading the side to the FAI Cup final last year where they lost on penalties to St Pat's.

It was Monday night's 3-1 home loss to the same opposition which ultimately led to his dismissal.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn Long said he was 'proud to have been part of the journey' that Bohs went on during his tenure.

"Today I leave the Bohemian Football Club and as I move on I do so with a sense of great pride.

"It has been 8 fantastic years of growth and I feel very proud to have been part of the journey that the club have undertaken during my tenure. I hope I have added value along the way and created some lasting memories for everyone involved at the club.

"I have worked alongside some amazing people and without them what we achieved would not have been possible. I will be eternally grateful to my backroom staff and players (past & present) who have contributed and sacrificed so much in our efforts to bring success to a great football club. I wish the team and club every success as they move forward.

"Finally I would like to thank all the Bohemian supporters for their support. We created a players and supporters together culture at the club and for many years we experienced some great moments.

"Bohemian FC I will forever be in your debt. Thank you."