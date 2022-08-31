Keith Long reveals pride at lasting memories created at Bohs

Long took over from Owen Heary in 2014 and was a popular figure among the club's fans, leading the side to the FAI Cup final last year where they lost on penalties to St Pat's
Keith Long reveals pride at lasting memories created at Bohs

PRIDE: Former Bohemians manager Keith Long. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 13:41
TJ Galvin

Former Bohemians manager Keith Long has said he will forever be in the clubs' 'debt' following his sacking on Tuesday.

Long took over from Owen Heary in 2014 and was a popular figure among the club's fans, leading the side to the FAI Cup final last year where they lost on penalties to St Pat's.

It was Monday night's 3-1 home loss to the same opposition which ultimately led to his dismissal.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn Long said he was 'proud to have been part of the journey' that Bohs went on during his tenure.

"Today I leave the Bohemian Football Club and as I move on I do so with a sense of great pride.

"It has been 8 fantastic years of growth and I feel very proud to have been part of the journey that the club have undertaken during my tenure. I hope I have added value along the way and created some lasting memories for everyone involved at the club.

"I have worked alongside some amazing people and without them what we achieved would not have been possible. I will be eternally grateful to my backroom staff and players (past & present) who have contributed and sacrificed so much in our efforts to bring success to a great football club. I wish the team and club every success as they move forward.

"Finally I would like to thank all the Bohemian supporters for their support. We created a players and supporters together culture at the club and for many years we experienced some great moments.

"Bohemian FC I will forever be in your debt. Thank you."

More in this section

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Erik ten Hag expects Man Utd business to be done after Antony and Dubravka deals
David Brooks file photo David Brooks returns to action as he continues recovery from cancer
Adelina Engman with Katie McCabe 26/10/2021 Injury robs Finland of two stars for Ireland showdown
Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium

Chelsea complete signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester for £70m

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up