Injury robs Finland of two stars for Ireland showdown

Finland have lost two of their regulars - Adelina Engman and Emmi Alanen – for Thursday’s must-win penultimate World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Tallaght (7pm)
Injury robs Finland of two stars for Ireland showdown

RULED OUT: Finland's Adelina Engman in action against Katie McCabe of Ireland. Pic: INPHO/Kalle Parkkinen

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 12:01
John Fallon

Finland have lost two of their regulars - Adelina Engman and Emmi Alanen – for Thursday’s must-win penultimate World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Tallaght (7pm).

Former Chelsea midfielder Engman scored in the first match between the nations, Ireland’s 2-1 win in Helsinki last October, and remained a central feature of the team during their Euros tournament in England last month.

Emmi Alanen, also an experienced midfielder, was named captain for their last group game against Germany and she’s another notable loss. Both players failed to recover from recent injuries to make the trip to Dublin.

Finland suffered three successive defeats at the showpiece but their tournament was overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the manager Anna Signeul.

A litany of backroom team coaches had departed in recent years and one of those, Maiju Ruotsalainen, accused Singuel of not taking kindly to news of her pregnancy.

The veteran Swede – recommended in 2005 as her successor at Scotland by Ireland boss Vera Pauw – was sacked following the team’s return from the Euros, with underage team boss Marko Saloranta stepping into the role on an interim basis.

Finland sit a point behind Ireland entering the final double-header, requiring victory to realistically take the shootout for the playoff berth to Tuesday’s final series.

Even that outcome Ireland keeps firmly in the mix to seal runners-up, for Pauw’s side are in Senec to face Slovakia while Finland have their derby against top seeds Sweden, already qualified for next year’s finals by racking up five wins and a single draw against Ireland in April.

More in this section

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Five talking points before this summer’s transfer window closes
Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship Sunderland appoint Tony Mowbray as new manager
Keith Long ahead of the game 26/8/2022 Keith Long was left hurting by fan displeasure at Bohemians
<p>EXCITED: Sasa Kalajdzic faced England for Austria last year. Pic: Scott Heppell/PA</p>

I’m just excited to prove myself – Sasa Kalajdzic completes Wolves transfer

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up