Injury robs Finland of two stars for Ireland showdown

Finland have lost two of their regulars - Adelina Engman and Emmi Alanen – for Thursday’s must-win penultimate World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Tallaght (7pm).

Former Chelsea midfielder Engman scored in the first match between the nations, Ireland’s 2-1 win in Helsinki last October, and remained a central feature of the team during their Euros tournament in England last month.

Emmi Alanen, also an experienced midfielder, was named captain for their last group game against Germany and she’s another notable loss. Both players failed to recover from recent injuries to make the trip to Dublin.

Finland suffered three successive defeats at the showpiece but their tournament was overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the manager Anna Signeul.

A litany of backroom team coaches had departed in recent years and one of those, Maiju Ruotsalainen, accused Singuel of not taking kindly to news of her pregnancy.

The veteran Swede – recommended in 2005 as her successor at Scotland by Ireland boss Vera Pauw – was sacked following the team’s return from the Euros, with underage team boss Marko Saloranta stepping into the role on an interim basis.

Finland sit a point behind Ireland entering the final double-header, requiring victory to realistically take the shootout for the playoff berth to Tuesday’s final series.

Even that outcome Ireland keeps firmly in the mix to seal runners-up, for Pauw’s side are in Senec to face Slovakia while Finland have their derby against top seeds Sweden, already qualified for next year’s finals by racking up five wins and a single draw against Ireland in April.