Sunderland appoint Tony Mowbray as new manager

Mowbray has signed a two-year contract and returns to the Championship after a three-month hiatus following his departure from Blackburn when his contract expired
Sunderland appoint Tony Mowbray as new manager

NEW MAN IN: New Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. Pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 10:12
Phil Casey

Sunderland have named Tony Mowbray as the club's new head coach following the shock departure of Alex Neil.

Mowbray has signed a two-year contract at the Stadium of Light and returns to the Sky Bet Championship after a three-month hiatus following his departure from Blackburn when his contract expired.

Neil led the Black Cats back into the second tier through the League One play-offs, but quit to take over at Stoke at the weekend.

Mowbray oversaw Sunderland's final preparations for the side's game against Rotherham on Wednesday before finalising his move to Wearside.

The 58-year-old said: "I grew up in the north east and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness - the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland AFC.

"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back.

"It is a journey - I've just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process - but we want to win and we will be aggressive.

"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and, win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game."

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - The City Ground ‘We have to be dreamers’ – Antonio Conte’s Spurs striving to exceed expectations
Crystal Palace v Brentford - Premier League - Selhurst Park Wilfried Zaha scores in Brentford draw to highlight importance to Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League - Elland Road Sinisterra earns Leeds a point to deny Everton first win of season
<p>HURT: Former Bohemians manager Keith Long. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Keith Long was left hurting by fan displeasure at Bohemians

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up