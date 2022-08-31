Keith Long was left hurting by fan displeasure at Bohemians

Keith Long says the adverse reaction from the Bohemians crowd so soon into the season left him hurting.

Speaking just hours before he was summoned to a meeting on Tuesday to be sacked, the manager insisted overachievement dominated his tenure that lasted almost eight years.

Long paid the price for the Gypsies languishing in sixth place with nine games left but he felt the hangover from failing to regain a European spot in November turned the home support against him.

Failing to beat Sligo Rovers on the final day of last season cost fourth place and another chance to emulate their European heroics of last season was spurned by losing the FAI Cup final on a sudden-death penalty shootout to St Patrick’s Athletic. That prolonged the silverware drought under his leadership.

The Bohs board have installed Long’s assistants Trevor Croly and Derek Pender in temporary charge for Friday’s visit of champions Shamrock Rovers but they are expected to seek a fresh face, with Wexford’s Ian Ryan a contender that’s drawn interest.

“I’m disappointed that four games into the season they were getting after us,” Long said of the boos from the Jodi Stand after Monday’s 3-1 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

“That’s where it hurts a little bit but it’s understandable. Fans are entitled to vent their anger and frustration because they pay good money and want to see the team perform better on the pitch.

“Sometimes it does feel like a little bit of a chore but this is a great club to work for. I’ve been loyal to the club and they loyal to me. It’s been a two-way street.

“I’ve been here eight years so I’ve had plenty of calls from other clubs in that time but this is the club I want to succeed at.

“Also, there is a flip side to that. I don’t want to see the club suffer. If they feel like they need to go in a different direction, that’s part of the game too. Death and taxes and the sack in football is what you’re guaranteed at some point.”

Although that did soon transpire, it wasn’t of his volition, for he was citing the derby as an opportunity to stop the rot of three successive home defeats. Moreover, he didn’t consider his employers, presiding over a members-run club, to be trigger-happy.

“The people running Bohemians are quite pragmatic and they understand that we’ve overachieved for many years,” he reasoned about the anticipated patience.

“They’re not going to jump into a knee-jerk reaction by looking at my position.

“I’m doing this a long time between playing, coaching and managing.

“I don’t believe you become a bad manager or coach overnight. What we have to try to do is circle the wagons a little bit, bring everyone a little bit closer together and maybe have that siege mentality that really we’ve got everything to prove again.

“We’ve got to earn our stripes again between now and the end of the season by trying to pick up as many points and restore a little bit of belief and pride back in the team from a performance point of view.

“Obviously if things continue to go in the vein that they are well then there will come a point where the pressure will start to come on the board and the people at the club to have a look at the manager’s position. That’s the game, isn’t it?”

He was immersed into the action before another ball was even kicked by Bohemians.

The statement issued by the club to confirm his departure ran to 470 words, of which just 20 referred to this term’s struggle.

“It is with regret that league results this season have fallen short of his aspirations and most committed of efforts,” was the standout line amid the pleasantries.

There are shades, too, of Stephen Kenny’s sacking from the Dalymount hotseat in July 2004.

His team were third in the table, still in the FAI Cup but the reliance on Europe was beginning to feature then as his dismissal was sanctioned within 24 hours of the team’s Uefa Cup exit to Levadia Tallinn.

"There had been some disquiet for quite a while, particularly about our home form so it wasn't simply a knee-jerk reaction to what happened on Tuesday night," club secretary Gerry Cuffe said at the time.