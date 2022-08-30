Championship wrap: Blades thump Reading to go top, Omobamidele scores for Canaries

The young Irish centre-half has received plenty plaudits for his performances for Norwich this term
ADDING GOALS: Norwich City's Irish international defender Andrew Omobamidele holds off Birmingham's Troy Deeney. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 22:21
Shane Donovan, PA

Sheffield United thumped a hapless Reading side to move to the top of the Championship, with John Egan once again at the heart of the Blades defence.

Egan's side climbed above their opponent's in the table thanks to a resounding 4-0 win.

Jeff Hendrick started for Reading, while veteran Shane Long came off the bench after the interval.

Meanwhile, Irish international centre-half Andrew Omobamidele scored for Norwich City against Birmingham City.

His equaliser cancelled out Birmingham's opener, which came from Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan, who was withdrawn shortly before Omobamidele's goal.

Norwich grabbed all three points late on as Onel Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, scored the winner in stoppage time to move them second in the table.

Wigan and West Brom drew 1-1 at the DW Stadium with four Irish internationals starting. The home side's starting lineup included Will Keane and James McClean, while the Baggies' lineup included Jayson Molumby and Dara O'Shea.

Josh Cullen was a part of the Burnley squad that defeated Millwall 2-0 to maintain their strong start to the season. Following their first home victory under new manager Vincent Kompany, the Clarets are now third in the league.

Jimmy Dunne turned out for QPR as they strolled to a convincing 3-1 win over Hull, while Darragh Lenihan played an hour for Middlesbrough as they fell to an away defeat at Watford. 

In the other game of the evening, Luton defeated Cardiff 2-1 to earn a point for their journey to Wales.

