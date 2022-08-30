Sinisterra earns Leeds a point to deny Everton first win of season

LEEDS 1 EVERTON 1

FRANK Lampard still awaits his and Everton’s first win of the season but keeping hold of last night’s goalscorer Anthony Gordon in the closing days of the transfer window could be victory enough for the Toffees manager.

Luis Sinisterra’s second half equaliser earned Leeds a point they fully merited but, until then, it appeared that England under-21 star Gordon’s opener might be enough to ease the pressure on his manager.

Lampard was angered that the Premier League did not process the paperwork that would have enabled new signing Neal Maupay to make his debut at Elland Road.

But having been denied the services of his new striker, Lampard saw Gordon demonstrate why his future has been the subject of so much intense speculation this summer.

Gordon has found himself embroiled in one of the summer’s big sagas, the object of a series of bids from Chelsea, but has impressed Lampard with his commitment to the Toffees, despite clearly relishing the prospect of the move.

Not for him the tactic favoured by many a modern pro in refusing to play while forcing a transfer and a big pay-day.

And how grateful Lampard must have been for that fact when Gordon gave his side the lead with, literally, their first attack of the match after 17 minutes and a move which was initiated by the youngster himself.

Alex Iwobi returned a well-weighted pass and Gordon pushed the ball through the legs of defender Diego Llorente before advancing and finishing past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Saturday’s draw at Brentford had seen Gordon score his first ever away goal and here was the second, beautifully taken and a flash of skill which will surely have been viewed with great interest by Thomas Tuchel and his employers.

Still, there was a long way for Everton to hold onto their slender lead and Tom Davies did not help their cause when he needlessly flicked out a boot at Meslier and picked up the game’s first caution.

And Leeds responded quickly through their in-form striker Rodrigo who first ghosted in and just missed connecting with a Jack Harrison cross and then headed over from Brenden Aaronson’s centre from the opposite wing.

Soon after, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford raced smartly out of his area and put in an important - and fair - tackle on Rodrigo, who injured his shoulder in the challenge and was replaced by Joe Gelhardt.

A poor punch by Pickford caused minor consternation in the Everton area before the interval but Lampard could not question his team’s work rate or commitment as his defence stood firm en masse.

But Leeds frustrations were growing after a strong start to the campaign had been ended in a weekend loss at Brighton and Robin Koch was fortunate to escape a booking for a trip on Gordon on the edge of his box while Tyler Adams was booked for encroachment.

The mood was no better on the Elland Road terraces, or between the two benches as an ill-tempered and scrappy game stuttered to the interval.

The second half, at least, began much more positively for Jesse Marsch’s side with Aaronson cutting inside and stinging Pickford’s palms with a well-aimed shot.

It was a much-improved tempo from the hosts and better was to come when Sinisterra’s right-wing cross found its way to Harrison who could only strike his effort straight at Pickford.

It was the prelude to a deserved equaliser, on 56 minutes, when Gelhardt broke forward with intent, working the ball inside to Aaronson who advanced before finding Sinsterra to his right.

The Colombian took advantage of an unsighted Pickford and drove in an equaliser from the edge of the area that left the England keeper rooted to the spot.

Predictably, tensions ran even higher after Leeds were level, with Gordon and his marker Rasmus Kristensen squaring up and players jostling in a melee that ended with the two benches arguing furiously and both players booked.

From a rare response at the other end, Everton had the ball in the Leeds goal, through Demarai Gray, after 65 minutes only for his effort to be ruled out when VAR judged his shoulder was offside.

The impressive Gelhardt hit a difficult chance wide and was denied by an excellent Pickford save, after a near-perfect through ball from Harrison, although Everton finished the stronger, with Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson missing good late opportunities.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Kristensen 5, Koch 7, Llorente 5, Struijk 6; Adams 6, Roca 7; Sinsterra 7 (Klich 64, 6), Aaronson 9 (James 76, 6), Harrison 8; Rodrigo 6 (Gelhardt 29, 7; Bamford 76, 6)).

Substitutes (not used) Forshaw, Summerville, Klaesson, Drameh, Greenwood.

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 7; Patterson 7, Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 5; Davies 5, Onana 7, Iwobi 6; McNeil 7, Gray 5, Gordon 8.

Substitutes (not used) Keane, Allan, Begovic, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.

Referee: D England 6