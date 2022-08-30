Fulham conquer Brighton as Mitrovic strikes again 

Fulham 2 Brighton 1

The presence of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table at the beginning of last night’s match at Craven Cottage suggested that it was business as usual in English football.

But the fact that Brighton could have ended it on top by the end of the evening for the first time in their history hints at a shift in the power balance just below the top level. And the fact that it was newly-promoted Fulham who denied them rather than one of the established outfits only strengthens that impression.

After a dreary first half, the game burst into life after the break. Aleksandar Mitrovic became the first opponent to score against Brighton this season, and an unlucky own goal by Brighton captain Lewis Dunk doubled the lead before Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back from the penalty spot. Brighton pressed after that but could not prevent Fulham from continuing their own excellent start to their latest return to the top flight While traditional powers such as Aston Villa and Everton have struggled under the weight of expectations, Fulham and Brighton represent upwardly-mobile but leaner and perhaps smarter operations. Both are owned by wealthy men, but Shahid Khan of Fulham and Tony Bloom of Brighton operate differently.

Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and although it has taken time for his methods to bear fruit in Britain, things are looking far more stable than for some time. The overspending on average players that bedevilled their previous two arrivals in the Premier League has been abandoned in favour of giving the players that earned promotion a chance.

Not least of those was Aleksandar Mitrovic, who seemed the ultimate flat-track bully until this season – deadly against Championship defences, impotent against the elite. But the first of his two goals against Liverpool in the opening-day 2-2 draw suggested that Marco Silva, the manager, has set the team up to continue playing to his strengths despite the step up, particularly in the air. And last night he was the best player all over the pitch, working hard in defence as well as attack.

Silva also has something to prove to the Premier League after experiencing relegation with Hull City and dismissal from both Watford and Everton. Last night was his hundredth Premier League game and surely one of his most satisfying.

Brighton may have lost but should not feel too despondent in their sixth season in the Premier League. There were two years of steady consolidation under Chris Hughton before Tony Bloom, the owner, switched to Potter. The gains were not immediately obvious in league position, but last season it all came together, with ninth place their best-ever league finish, all on a bottom-five budget, while decreasing the age of the squad and the wage bill. Over the past three transfer windows, the club has sold players for over £150m without any obvious adverse effect on results.

The first half of last night’s game, though, offered little in the way of a breath of fresh Premier League air. Fulham opened with intent and went close after seven minutes when Joao Palhinha’s header from a corner forced a diving save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Potter decided that his team was too open and switched from a back three to a four after ten minutes, and that restricted Fulham to a scuffed shot by Mitrovic from 18 yards straight at Sanchez eight minutes later.

Potter’s team now looked solid and kept the ball but struggled to threaten the Fulham goal. Their first serious effort on goal came in the 28th minute when Pascal Gross exchanged passes with Moises Caicedo and hit a low shot that Bernd Leno saved down to his right. But they could have gone into the interval in front when Solly March darted to the near post to get his head to a cross from Leandro Trossard on the left but directed the ball well wide.

The deadlock was broken only three minutes into the second half. Brighton were unable to clear a corner on the left and when Neeskens Kebano shot across goal the ball found Mitrovic unmarked to shoot past Sanchez.

It was 2-0 after 55 minutes when Fulham broke away from a Brighton corner and Pereira’s low cross was deflected between Sanchez and his near post by the unlucky Dunk.

But Brighton were back in the game on the hour when referee Thomas Bramall, taking charge of his first Premier League game, was invited to consult VAR after a foul by Bobby Decordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan. He correctly awarded a penalty that Mac Allister converted with relish. But despite some late pressure from the Seagulls, Fulham looked likelier to add a third on the break. “I think we deserved the three points.” Mitrovic said.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Tete 6, Toisin 6, Ream 6, Robinson 7; Reed 7 (Chalobah 90), Palhinha 7; Kebano 6, Pereira 7(Cairney 78), Decordova-Reid 7; Mitrovic 8.

Subs not used: Rodak, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Ablade, Harris, Stansfield.

Booked: Robinson, Reed.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-3): Sanchez 5; Veltman 6 (Lamptey 63, 7), Dunk 6, Webster 6; March 6, Mac Allister 7, Caicedo 6 (Undav 79), Estupinan 6 (Mitoma 63, 6); Gross 7, Trossard 6, Mwepu 5 (Welbeck 63, 6).

Not used: Steele, Colwill, Alzate, Enciso, van Hecke.

Booked: Estupinan.

Referee: Thomas Bramall 8