Connolly: Emotions can't get in the way in 'huge game' for nation 

Teammates in Florida and Brighton, Megan Connolly and Emma Koivisto will be foes for the first time on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium.

On the line before a sold-out crowd is progression into the playoffs of the World Cup.

Connolly’s Ireland have it within their grasp; the Finnish side Koivisto embeds are on the verge of elimination.

“We have to beat Ireland and then get points off Sweden in our final game next Tuesday,” admits Koivisto, laying out their road to redemption.

“I played at the recent Euros and the dream is to reach the World Cup but know how difficult it is to get back into this group.” There’s no way of sugarcoating their plight.

Two results in particular have swayed the control of second place into Ireland’s lap – their 2-1 win in Helsinki last October and their feat of snaffling a point in Sweden.

That was the only blemish of an otherwise perfect campaign for the Swedes. Their pathway to next year’s tournament is already assured and they will be reluctant to compromise their own record – especially following a lacklustre Euros – to aid their Nordic neighbours.

Everything has tilted so well in Ireland’s favour that the chase for second could be settled before that final day.

Even at draw at home to Slovakia last November, deemed a dent in Ireland’s campaign, was negated by their rivals also dropping two points against the nation ranked fourth in the pool.

“I think everyone would have expected that,” noted Connolly about the perceived wisdom beforehand of Finland owning the runner-up spot.

“They were higher ranked than us coming into this campaign. They reached the Euros and there’s a reason for that. We didn’t qualify.

“Finland are a good team and will have the same belief and expectation as us. They’re only a point behind.

“It was important for us to bring that belief into the games against higher teams, like we did in Sweden. On any given day any team can beat anyone.”

Just so long as Ireland don’t get beaten in this one, destiny remains in their hands heading to Slovakia for the concluder.

It’s a tantalising prospect, yet one Cork native Connolly declines to sketch out.

As blue skies opened up and the sun shone at their Castleknock Hotel base during media duties, players were aligned in banishing the aftermath of Thursday.

“Yes,” confessed the 25-year-old when asked if this occasion trumped everything else in a green jersey, including the U19 Euros, for magnitude.

“It’s a big game for us as a team as a nation and there’s a lot of hype around it.

“We qualify for the playoffs by winning but we don’t want to get too caught up in the emotions.

“This is what you want to be a part of, isn’t it? It’s what we play for and want to achieve as a nation. We must prepare as best we can.

“We’ve let ourselves down early in past campaigns, not really playing for much by the end, so credit to everyone for getting to this position on Thursday and the possibility it can bring. But we haven’t done anything yet, not kicked a ball.”

Koivisto was directly involved in prematurely taking the sting out of one such campaign.

Ireland never recovered from her deflected breakthrough at Tallaght in the opening game of the Euro 2017 qualifiers, mothballing qualification ambitions at the first hurdle.

Connolly, two-and-half-years Koivisto’s junior, was just in the infancy of her international career but the pair joked during their time together at Florida State Seminoles about their contrasting fortunes beyond the club circuit.

They would be eventually reunited 18 months ago in a different sunnier setting of Brighton, Koivisto joining the Women’s Super League club that Connolly had established herself in as a swashbuckling midfielder.

“Megan and I always got on well during our two years in Florida and we lived in the same house for a few months when I signed for Brighton and Hove Albion,” explained the full-back, who only recently moved to newly-promoted Liverpool, linking up with another Irish member of the Florida alumni, Megan Campbell.

“We know how important a player Megan is for Brighton and Ireland. I think she showed that in Helsinki.”

It was Connolly’s lofted free-kick that set Vera Pauw’s side alight in the Finnish capital, laying the foundations for staying unbeaten since the narrow opening day loss to the Swedes. Koivisto even gifted her jersey to her pal at full-time.

Travels have been good for Ireland but it will be academic without backing it up at home. This is Ireland’s moment and friendships won’t stand in the way.

“We want to achieve something at our home of Tallaght and it’s a sell-out,” affirmed the College Corinthians product.

“You can’t ask for anything more. There will be a big crowd, the pressure is on us, but that’s good pressure.”