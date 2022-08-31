John Fallon: Long goodbye arrives at Bohemians

YOU can’t have it every way. Success to some at Bohemians is the new-found stability the club have reached but try telling the fans who booed their team and called for the manager’s head.

Right now, the misalignment is testing the ideals of the institution and the casualty of Keith Long appeared inevitable.

The manager was candid enough to admit following their latest defeat, Monday’s 3-1 reverse to St Patrick’s Athletic, that his eight-year reign was mired in trouble.

And that was before they were to face the division’s top two, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, over the next 10 days.

Something had gone awry since the heady days of last year’s European odyssey and the run to a first FAI Cup final for 21 years.

Monday’s loss leaves them 12 points adrift of European qualification, bar lifting the cup in November, but the slump didn’t justify Long’s tenure being judged within a recent six-month blitz.

That was the view at least of the manager himself and the curious aspect was whether the fickle factor he loathes influenced the board’s thinking.

It didn’t take, ahem, long for an answer to emerge as crisis talks yesterday led to his departure.

Bohemians style themselves as the People’s Club, thrive on the sales pitch of operating differently to others where their primary pillars are insulated from results.

Community integration, financial independence from investors, and legacy are uppermost in their charter. Though mocked by rivals for the hipster image they cultivate with branded craft beer and Bob Marley-adorned kit, their record for outreach work is relentless.

Be it their assistance to homeless charities, refugees, or rehabilitating inmates at nearby Mountjoy prison, they are at the vanguard of broadening the functionality of a national league outfit.

Recently Bohs, too, became the first professional club to participate in the annual Pride march, promoting their inclusivity policy.

Membership sales has soared and sell-outs like Monday, albeit in a restricted Dalymount Park undergoing major reconstruction over the next four years, are commonplace.

It was the allure of that Phibsborogh venue to developers, lest we forget, that landed the Gypsies in trouble during the last decade, racking up €7m of debt and jeopardising their survival.

That they did, ever so gradually, with the Long era frequently portrayed in the context of the modern financial model the reborn Bohs were wedded to.

Multiple years of profitable annual returns vindicated the prudence. Watching Dundalk, Cork City, and more recently, their fierce rivals Shamrock Rovers, dominate silverware was just a sacrifice that had to be stomached.

Only the most resolute of diehards could settle for mediocrity and, on reflection, it should have been obvious by Long’s comments when he penned a new four-year contract in 2020 the crossroads they’d hit.

“The challenge for us now is to continue to make progress on and off the pitch and as a fully members-owned club, it does present significant challenges,” he cautioned.

Long guided Bohs to second place in the league, the highest since his appointment. They’d pushed crack Hungarian outfit Fehérvár to penalties on their European return a few months earlier and his post-match comments about his players defying their evening training schedule to compete nobly was wearing thin.

Last year’s improvement illustrated Bohs were full-time in everything but name.

Three big European nights at the Aviva Stadium, all victories, gifted them the summer and they were a penalty kick away from hoisting the FAI Cup back at the national arena four months later.

A surplus from the 12 months of €733,612 has swelled their bank balance to €2.7m, a far cry from the nadir of debt and winding-up petitions by creditors. For the first time, according to the manager, Bohs could offer multi-year contracts to arrest a perpetual cycle of squad rebuilding.

That the teamsheet for Monday’s Cup final rematch against the Saints showed just three of the same starters proved the best-laid plans don’t always transpire.

Goal-machine Georgie Kelly was always primed for an English club but the exits of backbones Rob Cornwall and Keith Buckley for wanderlust reasons have arguably equally hurt.

Andy Lyons became the latest defection to Rovers while the attraction of bids and onerous contract terms were instrumental to Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere departing for League One clubs in the recent transfer window.

Sourcing replacements of similar quality, and more importantly them being ready to resurrect a team in decline, was impossible.

It’s been a difficult period for Long, particularly after his mother’s passing six months ago.

He’s renowned for keeping the media waiting to hear his thoughts but locking the door of the dressing-room on Monday to hold deep discussions with his assistant Trevor Croly indicated changes were afoot.

He didn’t attempt to avert the grave situation once he eventually emerged. “When people come here, they cheer if you win and boo if you lose,” he summarised about the latest grim reception.

“We punched above our weight for many years and this is probably the first blip of my eight years here. I’ve had plenty of calls from other clubs but this is where I want to succeed.

“We missed out on fourth place on the final day and then through the cup final but I’m disappointed that four or five games into the season the fans were getting after us.

“That’s where it hurts a little bit. I’m finding things very difficult.”

Exasperated and drained, maybe the release that ensued was best for all parties.

Perhaps the Bohemians faithful can utilise the wait for his successor to revise their own expectancy levels.

McGuinness to work his magic on "undervalued" FAI staff

Fresh from staging their first in-person AGM for three years, the FAI are assembling their staff for a get-together, led with a motivational talk by Jim McGuinness.

Donegal’s All-Ireland-winning manager from 2012 has diverted into football since quitting GAA, initially at Celtic as performance consultant and underage coach before assisting at Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan and then in his own right at Charlotte Independence. His stay in the American second tier proved a brief one, for his employers lowered the axe in June 2019.

McGuinness has been completing his Uefa Pro Licence with the FAI, assisting Derry City’s U19 team as part of his syllabus, and his sage advice will be absorbed by the association’s 207-strong workforce at the gathering on September 8.

A staff study undertaken on the FAI’s staff by specialist firm Inspiring Change extrapolated findings like a disconnect with leadership, firefighting patterns of behaviour and too much change and uncertainty. The lack of transparency, trust, and communication feedback was just as cutting on an organisation trying hard to exorcise it’s demons.

“The results weren’t great,” Jonathan Hill told the AGM, the chief executive among a throng of top-brass recruits tasked with engendering the cultural shift. The day out, which includes five-a-side games and social evening, is long overdue.

Time to get serious about Supporter Liaison Officers

Supporter Liaison Officers (SLOs) are set to become active and visible in the men’s and women’s national leagues from next season.

The FAI invited representatives from each club to a seminar last month at Abbotstown, where they were addressed by league director Mark Scanlon and Lena Gustafson-Wiberg, the chief SLO for Djurgardens.

Uefa’s executive committee voted to make it a mandatory requirement from 2012 for European club competitors to have an SLO.

If a participant has in excess of 500 fans travelling for an away fixture, an extra SLO is needed.

That may well be relevant for Shamrock Rovers in their upcoming Uefa Europa Conference League group phase which, coincidentally, includes a trip to Djurgardens on November 3.

Although the FAI’s licensing requirements stipulate a similar requirement, enforcement is a different matter.

Clubs were informed at the gathering of their obligation to appoint a nominee who will, in turn, receive requisite training in time for the 2023 campaign.

National league clubs have been finalising their appointees since the seminar and they will have a vital role, especially on away trips, to facilitate a safe matchday experience.

They are also the conduit to elevate any issues of concern to their boards.

