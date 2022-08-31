John Fallon: Long goodbye arrives at Bohemians

OU can’t have it every way. Success to some at Bohemians is the new-found stability the club have reached but try telling the fans who booed their team and called for the manager’s head.
Fresh from staging their first in-person AGM for three years, the FAI are assembling their staff for a get-together, led with a motivational talk by Jim McGuinness.
Donegal’s All-Ireland-winning manager from 2012 has diverted into football since quitting GAA, initially at Celtic as performance consultant and underage coach before assisting at Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan and then in his own right at Charlotte Independence. His stay in the American second tier proved a brief one, for his employers lowered the axe in June 2019.
McGuinness has been completing his Uefa Pro Licence with the FAI, assisting Derry City’s U19 team as part of his syllabus, and his sage advice will be absorbed by the association’s 207-strong workforce at the gathering on September 8.
A staff study undertaken on the FAI’s staff by specialist firm Inspiring Change extrapolated findings like a disconnect with leadership, firefighting patterns of behaviour and too much change and uncertainty. The lack of transparency, trust, and communication feedback was just as cutting on an organisation trying hard to exorcise it’s demons.
“The results weren’t great,” Jonathan Hill told the AGM, the chief executive among a throng of top-brass recruits tasked with engendering the cultural shift. The day out, which includes five-a-side games and social evening, is long overdue.
Supporter Liaison Officers (SLOs) are set to become active and visible in the men’s and women’s national leagues from next season.
The FAI invited representatives from each club to a seminar last month at Abbotstown, where they were addressed by league director Mark Scanlon and Lena Gustafson-Wiberg, the chief SLO for Djurgardens.
Uefa’s executive committee voted to make it a mandatory requirement from 2012 for European club competitors to have an SLO.
If a participant has in excess of 500 fans travelling for an away fixture, an extra SLO is needed.
That may well be relevant for Shamrock Rovers in their upcoming Uefa Europa Conference League group phase which, coincidentally, includes a trip to Djurgardens on November 3.
Although the FAI’s licensing requirements stipulate a similar requirement, enforcement is a different matter.
Clubs were informed at the gathering of their obligation to appoint a nominee who will, in turn, receive requisite training in time for the 2023 campaign.
National league clubs have been finalising their appointees since the seminar and they will have a vital role, especially on away trips, to facilitate a safe matchday experience.
They are also the conduit to elevate any issues of concern to their boards.