Louise Quinn lauds bravery of Ireland manager Vera Pauw

Louise Quinn has expressed admiration for her Ireland manager Vera Pauw, as the squad assembled for the first time since the Dutchwoman publicly revealed historical allegations of rape.

Pauw issued a statement on July 1, within a week of the team’s 9-0 hammering of Georgia in a World Cup qualifier, outlining assaults from male staff at the Dutch FA tracing back 35 years to her time as a player. The main accused has also gone public to deny any wrongdoing.

Her struggles to achieve justice for separate attacks forced her to contact the police but last week she said a follow-up from recent discussions with the KNVB federation was likely.

Quinn, speaking ahead of Thursday’s penultimate qualifier against Finland, where a win would clinch a playoff to next year’s tournament, said she was aware of the issue earlier in the summer but this camp provided the first opportunity for proper discussion.

“We had an idea of it building up to the Georgia game but she is a strong woman who prioritised us over herself,” explained the central-defensive mainstay of the team, set to win her 97th cap at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium.

“She knew she had a job to do with no distractions and fair play to her to keep that away from us.

“She knew the support we had for her, it was simple and easy.

“Vera is a strong woman. She was already strong before that but had to make herself vulnerable.

“For me, how she has handled herself as a person, to be so brave and composed, was great.

“It is so personal but the weird thing is that she had to go through the media. Sometimes players must do it and that’s extremely tough. For Vera to have that bit of freedom is fantastic.”

Pauw, in the Ireland post since October 2019, has gone up in Quinn’s estimation by her actions.

“It hasn't surprised me how people reacted to it and have been so supportive,” said the Birmingham City defender.

“It shouldn't have to happen. A person shouldn't have to go through that and hold onto it for so long.

“It sets an example. It's heartbreaking, so to do it in this moment, it will only make her a bigger and better person. She’s still the same Vera but a better Vera and is the bravest woman on our team right now.”