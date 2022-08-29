Dundalk’s fading title hopes dented by slick Sligo

Sligo Rovers 2 (Andy Boyle o.g. 57, Frank Liivak 83) Dundalk 0

Dundalk's already fading hopes of catching holders Shamrock Rovers in the title race took a massive dent at The Showgrounds when they lost 2-0 to a Sligo Rovers side that bounced back from two successive top-tier losses.

Hampered by a 23rd-minute red card for defender Darragh Leahy, Dundalk's woes continued when Andy Boyle's own goal gave industrious Sligo the lead after 57 minutes.

The home side, who boosted their ambitions of a top-four finish with this win, scored their second with seven minutes left when Estonian international Frank Liivak netted his first goal for Sligo.

Dundalk, without ace marksman Patrick Hoban for this fixture, went close in the ninth minute when John Martin's well-struck angled drive brought a save out of Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas.

Sligo did well to contain the visitors, for whom Ryan O'Kane was a threat.

Leahy saw red when he handled the ball on the ground — as the last covering defender — with Frank Liivak looking to break clear into Dundalk's half.

Sligo, emboldened by this decision and with Frank Liivak lively, went close with shots from Paddy Kirk, whose excellent effort was just wide, Adam McDonnell, and Lewis Banks.

Dundalk sacrificed attacker John Martin when bringing on defender Sam Bone to cover for Leahy's absence.

Sligo almost made a breakthrough in first-half stoppage time but full-back Paddy Kirk's effort was saved by Nathan Sheppard.

Ten-man Dundalk were compact and composed in the second half, with Sligo's leading scorer Aidan Keena having no clear-cut chances to add to his 16 goals for the season.

Then Keena burst into life and his 57th-minute piledriver was saved by Nathan Shepperd.

But Dundalk failed to clear properly, Keena kept the ball alive and Will Fitzgerald's cross-cum-shot was turned into his own net by Dundalk defender Boyle.

Fitzgerald went close with a left-foot shot, from substitute Max Mata's pass, with Dundalk bringing on Robbie Benson and David McMillan in an effort to turn the tide.

But Stephen O'Donnell's side didn't create anything of note as Sligo wrapped up the result with an 83rd-minute close-range goal from Liivak, who turned in Aidan Keena's cross.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney (Evans 39), Pijnaker, Kirk; Bolger (Morahan 77), Burton (Barlow 77); Liivak, McDonnell (Mata 58), Fitzgerald; Keena.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Mountney (Hauge 80), Macari, Boyle, Leahy, Adams (Ward 80); Sloggett (Benson 65), Lewis; Bradley (McMillan 65), Martin (Bone 30), O'Kane.

Referee: John McLoughlin.