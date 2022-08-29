Aubameyang beaten and robbed in terrifying armed robbery on his home, say Spanish police

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been threatened and robbed by four armed men in a terrifying raid on his home in Barcelona.

The former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund striker was the victim of an armed robbery at his house overnight, El Pais reports. At least four men broke in at around 1am via the garden, threatened him with guns and iron bars, hit him and forced him to open a safe, taking jewellery before escaping by car.