Aubameyang beaten and robbed in terrifying armed robbery on his home, say Spanish police

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been threatened and robbed by four armed men in a terrifying raid on his home in Barcelona.
The former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund striker was the victim of an armed robbery at his house overnight, El Pais reports. At least four men broke in at around 1am via the garden, threatened him with guns and iron bars, hit him and forced him to open a safe, taking jewellery before escaping by car.
The thieves also intimidated Aubameyang's wife, Alysha Behague, with weapons until they managed to get the safe open.
Several jewels were taken from the home and the four men fled in a white Audi A3, per witness reports. Catalunya police are now searching for who may have been involved.
A number of high profile football players in Spain have been subject to robberies though most of these break-ins occur while the stars are playing. Aubameyang has been linked with a move back to London with Chelsea, though The Athletic reports that Thomas Tuchel is having second thoughts about the €20m move given Aubameyang is 33 and will expect a top salary, which Chelsea would want to include performance incentives.