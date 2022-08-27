Championship: Reading go top, Will Keane scores for Wigan 

A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at the Den. A first-half header from the former Huddersfield man proved to be the winner as the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season. Sheffield United, the previous leaders, drew with Luton on Friday. Danny McNamara played the full game for Millwall.

Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed a Wigan side featuring James McClean and Will Keane 5-1 away to earn their second win in the Championship take them up to sixth. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added their second. Keane slotted home a penalty for the home side just before half-time but Nathan Tella extended the Clarets’ lead six minutes into the second half. Brownhill added his second before Samuel Bastien capped things off. Josh Cullen played the full 90 for the Clarets.