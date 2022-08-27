Championship: Reading go top, Will Keane scores for Wigan 

A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at the Den. A first-half header from the former Huddersfield man proved to be the winner as the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season. Sheffield United, the previous leaders, drew with Luton on Friday.played the full game for Millwall.
Josh Brownhill scored twice for Burnley as they thrashed a Wigan side featuringand 5-1 away to earn their second win in the Championship take them up to sixth. They took the lead through Jay Rodriguez before Brownhill added their second. slotted home a penalty for the home side just before half-time but Nathan Tella extended the Clarets’ lead six minutes into the second half. Brownhill added his second before Samuel Bastien capped things off. played the full 90 for the Clarets.
Óscar Estupiñán continued to shine for Hull with a hat-trick in the 3-2 win at home to Coventry. Estupiñán fired the Tigers in front early on, but Matt Godden equalised from the spot in the 29th minute. Estupinan added his second to restore the lead before half-time and completed his hat‑trick in the 56th minute. Godden got his second but Hull held on to go third.made his Hull debut off the bench.
Blackpool recorded a second successive 3-3 draw, coming back to earn a point against Bristol City. Blackpool took the lead early through Josh Bowler but Tommy Conway levelled just before the break. Jerry Yates restored the lead in the 55th minute but Antoine Semenyo quickly equalised. City went in front through Marvin Ekpiteta’s own goal, but Theo Corbeanu equalised in the 90th minute.came off the bench for Blackpool.
A Richard Wood double took Rotherham into fifth as they beat Birmingham 2-0.earned his side a penalty in that game while played the full 90 for Birmingham.
Watford’s unbeaten start was ended by Albert Adomah in QPR’s 3-2 win for whomplayed the entire game and came off the bench.
Riley McGree and Matt Crooks scored as Middlesbrough recorded their first victory of the season to move out of the relegation zone, winning 2-1 against 10-man Swansea.played for Boro started but was unable to get on the scoresheet for the Swans while played at left back.
A Jed Wallace double enabled West Brom to come from two down to draw 2-2 at Huddersfield, who remain in the relegation zone.started for the Baggies while came off the bench.
Lewis Baker’s goal in front of Stoke’s rumoured new manager, Alex Neil, beat Blackburn 1-0.started in goal for Stoke while started for Rovers.
Cardiff against Preston was goalless.started for Cardiff. While , , , and all started for Preston as they maintained their remarkable record of 0-0 draws this season.
Meanwhile in League One,and scored for Derby and scored for MK Dons.