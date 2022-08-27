Raheem Sterling's double wins it for ten man Chelsea

CHELSEA 2 LEICESTER 1

Raheem Sterling struck his first goals since making a summer switch from Manchester City to Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel’s side responded to last weekend’s heavy defeat at Leeds by claiming a much-needed victory despite playing for over an hour with ten men.

Sterling produced two second half finishes after Conor Gallagher had earlier been dismissed in the 28th minute and were then forced to defend resolutely in the face of late Leicester pressure after Harvey Barnes brought the visitors back into the game.

Tuchel had reason to be pleased with the resolve showed by his side as well as Sterling’s scoring efforts while for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, defeat brings more pressure as his side continue to search for a first league win.

Tuchel was forced to watch from the stands while he served the one-match touchline ban imposed following his confrontation with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. And the head coach looked on as a lapse in discipline threatened to undermine his side’s hopes when Gallagher picked up two yellow cards in six first half minutes.

Chelsea had started positively and thought they had won a 12th minute penalty when Ruben Loftus-Cheek went to ground under a challenge from Youri Tielemans only for the on-field decision to be overturned after the VAR spotted Kai Havertz had drifted offside.

Gallagher’s dismissal, however, stalled the home side’s progress and was almost immediately punished when Barnes headed home from a Tielemans corner. This time Chelsea had cause to be grateful for the intervention of the VAR who ruled Barnes had impeded keeper Edouard Mendy.

Tuchel’s side, though, looked the more dangerous of the two sides and were ahead two minutes into the second half thanks to a looping shot from Sterling that deflected off Daniel Amartey.

Sterling should have added his second moments later when Ward managed to deflect the forward’s effort against the post. But there was no chance the England international would pass up the opportunity to double the lead in the 63rd minute when he turned home from close range from a Reece James cross.

Leicester - who were again without Chelsea target Wesley Fofana - responded well and reduced the deficit three minutes later when Barnes beat Mendy at the near post with a powerful shot after exchanging passes with Jamie Vardy.

The visitors continued to press and Vardy had a clear chance to level eight minutes from time when the striker rounded Mendy before firing into the side netting before Ayoze Perez struck the bar.

Chelsea (4-4-2): Mendy 6; James 7, Chalobah 6, Thiago Silva 6, Cucurella 7 (Chilwell 90, 6); Loftus-Cheek 7, Jorginho 6 (Kovacic 75, 6), Gallagher 4, Mount 6 (Azpilicueta 46, 7); Havertz 6, Sterling 8 (Pulisic 75, 6).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Ampadu.

Leicester City (4-1-4–1): Ward 7; Castagne 6, Amartey 6, Evans 7, Justin 7; Soumare 6 (Iheanacho 55, 6); Praet 6 (Perez 55, 6), Tielemans 8 (Ndidi 89, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 6, Barnes 8; Vardy 5.

Subs not used: Iversen, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Daka, Mendy, Thomas.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6.