Erling Haaland hat-trick seals Man City comeback win over Palace

Man City 4 Crystal Palace 2

Erling Haaland’s 19-minute hat-trick saw Manchester City recover from yet another two-goal deficit in a spectacular second half fightback.

After Bernardo Silva and Haaland’s first goal cancelled out the Palace lead, Haaland put City in front for good on 70 minutes.

The Norwegian tapped the ball home from point-blank range after a mesmerising series of passes from City in the Palace area fell for John Stones who mis-hit a shot directly to the striker.

And, just for good measure, he claimed a hat-trick on 81 minutes, making it six goals in four games since his arrival at the Etihad as he chased an Ilkay Gundogan through ball, held off two defenders, and blasted in his hat-trick.

Silva had offered City hope when he pulled a goal back for City just seven minutes into the second half but to that point, the afternoon had seen an impressive performance from Patrick Vieira’s visitors who had won two of their last four visits to the Etihad - almost unheard of levels of success in the Guardiola era.

After four minutes, Eberechi Eze’s free-kick from the right skimmed off a couple of near-post heads, struck Kyle Walker and deflected in off the elbow of City defender John Stones.

And midway through the first half, Eze’s right-wing corner found the unmarked Joachim Andersen who powered a header past Ederson from ten yards, with his marker Walker conspicuous by his absence.

It could have been even better for Palace, and worse for City, after Odsonne Edouard charged down an Ederson throw-out and was judged to have fouled the keeper after Jordan Ayew shot the ball home.

It was the fourth time in their last six league games that City had found themselves down by two goals and, as was the case in the other three examples, City were to launch an amazing comeback.

When Palace’s defensive organisation slipped for the first time all afternoon, it was enough to allow City to halve the deficit on 52 minutes.

Rodri’s cross-field pass found Bernardo Silva who carried the ball across the face of the area, benefitting from three defenders opting not to make a challenge, and finally scored, via a deflection off Jeffrey Schlupp.

And, with pressure mounting by the second, City did not have long to wait for what was looking an increasingly inevitable equaliser.

Kevin De Bruyne’s right-wing cross was flicked back by substitute Julian Alvarez for Phil Foden and his excellent delivery picked out Haaland who headed powerfully home.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5 - Walker 5, Dias 6, Stones 5, Cancelo 6 - De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6 (Gundogan 61, 7), Silva 8 - Mahrez 5 (Alvarez 61, 7), Haaland 9 (Gomez 84), Foden 7.

Substitutes (not used): Ortega, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.

Crystal Palace (5-4-1): Guaita 7 - Clyne 5 (Olise 74, 5), Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 7 (Richards 57, 5) - Ayew 6 (Mateta 74, 5), Doucoure 6, Schlupp 5, Eze 8 - Edouard 6 (Hughes 67, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Johnstone, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Richards, Whitworth, Rodney.

Referee: D England 6.