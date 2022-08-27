Uefa plans could make future qualification more difficult for Ireland

Savour this dalliance with major women’s tournament qualification, for Vera Pauw fears it will be the last if Uefa’s brains trust proceed with a radical format shift.

With Ireland a win from sealing a World Cup playoff by beating Finland at sold-out Tallaght next week, it would be natural for the coach to be absorbing the feelgood factor.

And yet midway through Friday’s squad announcement her tone altered, anxious to share the concerns on a looming meritocracy within the women’s game.

Uefa, she revealed, are angling towards implementing a tiered system for the next campaign to reach Euro 2025.

Within the blueprint is separating the top 16-ranked nations into their own campaign – mimicking the men’s Uefa Nations League – with places at the showpieces weighted heavily in their favour.

Ireland currently occupies that last 16th berth but, like Celtic cousins Scotland and Wales, tend to oscillate on the borderline.

While this revamp has yet to be rubberstamped, history has shown that powerbrokers tend to get their way when it comes to the food chain of clubs and countries.

The FAI are at the frontier of pleading for fairness, with chief executive Jonathan Hill due to meet Uefa’s supremo Aleksander Čeferin on Monday.

“This will be detrimental to the game’s development,” said Pauw, worried there is little chance of the runaway train being halted.

“The group winner from the second tier, after playing two years on the lower level, needs to face the runner-up from the top tier (to qualify). There will be no opportunity to play friendly games either because of no space.

“It means the chance of qualifying will be minimised – virtually impossible – instead of being open to the second tier. The top teams will go away from the rest and stop the game’s development.

“It is being discussed in the working group but there were no second-tier representatives in that group. The issue is that it's on the table - and it's a bit 'five to twelve' now.”

A litany of whitewashes across the current campaign – such as Ireland’s aggregate 20-0 annihilation of Georgia and Euro champions England hammering Latvia by the same scoreline in one match – prompted a review.

Pauw has no issue with measures to address the disparity but not at the cost of the squeezed middle. The recent Euros staged in England, she contends, illustrated the growing divide.

“It’s a pity that in our game the big money goes to the top and the third tier gets support to develop into the second level,” she outlined.

“The ones with money get more money, the average gets nothing and the ones with no money receive support.

“The second tier is forgotten about. This is all about top teams and lowest teams being unhappy with the big scores.

“I hope it will be rethought and a better way can be found. It would be good for the whole game to have a discussion.

“The key thing is the Euros reflected the money.

“England has the best league with the most money, Germany next and third is France.

“You can say it’s the same as men but the women’s game hasn’t developed to a stage where it can take care of itself.”

Frustrations flowing, she’s left the matter in Hill’s hands while she prioritises completing the current mission.

“Finland is a huge game that needs all our energy and attention,” she summarised.

It’s equally important for the visitors if they’re to take the playoff destiny to the last series on September 6 when Ireland travel to Slovakia and Finland host a Sweden outfit already qualified for next year’s tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

One point separates the side entering the concluding double-header.

“First, we must think about Finland because as we say in Dutch, 'don't sell the skin of a bear before you shoot him',” she warned.