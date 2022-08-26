Vera Pauw names Republic of Ireland squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

Republic of Ireland WNT manager has named a 28-strong squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia
Thursday, September 1st will see Ireland play host to Finland at Tallaght Stadium in front of what is anticipated to be a record-breaking crowd. Tickets for the fixture sold out in under 30 minutes.
They then travel to Bratislava for their last Group A qualifying match against Slovakia on Tuesday, September 6.
After missing the 9-0 triumph away to Georgia in June, goalkeeper Eve Badana, defenders Harriet Scott and Megan Campbell, midfielder Ellen Molloy, and forward Leanne Kiernan all return.
The quartet of Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, and Kyra Carusa are all out due to injuries.
Ireland's focus will be on securing a spot in the Qualifying Play-Offs for next summer's World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)
Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)
Republic of Ireland v Finland
Thursday, September 1st
Tallaght Stadium
KO 19:00
Slovakia v Republic of Ireland
Tuesday, September 6th
NTC Senec
KO 17:00 (Irish Time)