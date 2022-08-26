Vera Pauw names Republic of Ireland squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

Ireland will host Finland in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, September 1st in what is expected to be a record crowd after tickets for the game sold out in just 30 minutes.
KEY TO QUALIFICATION: Ireland’s Katie McCabe with Nino Gujabidze of Georgia. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 09:53
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland WNT manager has named a 28-strong squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia

They then travel to Bratislava for their last Group A qualifying match against Slovakia on Tuesday, September 6.

After missing the 9-0 triumph away to Georgia in June, goalkeeper Eve Badana, defenders Harriet Scott and Megan Campbell, midfielder Ellen Molloy, and forward Leanne Kiernan all return.

The quartet of Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, and Kyra Carusa are all out due to injuries.

Ireland's focus will be on securing a spot in the Qualifying Play-Offs for next summer's World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC) 

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A 

Republic of Ireland v Finland 

Thursday, September 1st 

Tallaght Stadium 

KO 19:00 

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A 

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland 

Tuesday, September 6th 

NTC Senec 

KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

