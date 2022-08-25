Manchester United target Martin Dubravka after Kevin Trapp snub

Manchester United target Martin Dubravka after Kevin Trapp snub

TARGET: Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is reportedly a target of Manchester United. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 10:57
 Fabrizio Romano

Eintracht Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has rejected an offer from Manchester United, prompting the Premier League club to turn their attention to Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

Trapp, who started 46 games for Eintracht last season and won his sixth Germany cap, had been targeted to compete with David de Gea. The 32-year-old former Paris Saint-German player explained his decision in a message to his club’s fans on Instagram.

“In the past few days there have been a lot of reports on the interest from Manchester United,” he wrote. “It is true that there was an official offer. Manchester United is a world-renowned club and faced with such an offer I had to think about it, which I hope that everyone understands.

“But yesterday I told the people in charge of both clubs that I have decided to stay with Eintracht. I have experienced so many unforgettable moments here and we have written history together. The start of the season has been uneven but I have absolute belief [in the team].” 

United have proposed taking Dubravka on loan with an option to buy for about £5m. He has been on the bench for Newcastle’s first three Premier League games, with Nick Pope starting, and Karl Darlow was selected for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere.

Newcastle, who are waiting for the striker Alexander Isak to undergo his medical to seal a club record initial £59m move from Real Sociedad, will decide soon whether to allow the Slovakia international to go.

Erik ten Hag’s priority is to secure Antony from Ajax. United have told the Brazil forward they plan to submit a new offer after an €80m bid was rejected. Personal terms on a five-year deal have been agreed and the player has asked Ajax to allow him to move to Old Trafford.

Guardian

