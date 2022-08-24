Patrick Vieira reserves praise for Irish youngster Killian Phillips

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira reserved some praise for former Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips.

Phillips made his competitive debut for Palace in last night's two-nil EFL Cup win against Oxford United, where he played over 50 minutes before being withdrawn.

The former League of Ireland player wasn't the only youngster to be given an opportunity to stake a claim for increased minutes with Vieira's squad.

The 20-year-old, along with Kaden Rodney and Sam Johnstone, made their senior debuts for the Palace team.

Vieira was full of praise for all of the youngsters that played minutes against Oxford.

“I have to say I’m really pleased and think Kaden and Killian did really well. Kaden is normally a right-back and today played as a left-back. It’s not his best position but he was really composed, went forward at times and I think tactically he was really good. He is really young but showed something really interesting for us.

“In the first half, we were not into it and needed Sam to make that save in an important moment of the game. that allowed us at half-time to go in at 0-0.

“We are at the beginning of the season and the players on the field today show me every day that they want to play, they want to start. So today was a good chance for them to show me they want to play every week.

“They did it really well and that will bring more competition and make it more difficult for me to choose the starting XI. That’s what we want — everybody feels really concerned [about] what we want to do. We want to take those games and try to go as far as we can.”

Phillips seemed to enjoy his 51-minute performance, and conveyed his emotions on the club's official social media, after the match.