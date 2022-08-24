Teen star Conan Noonan advised by medics to stop activities with Shamrock Rovers

The after-effects of Covid-19 on sportspeople has raised its head again after Stephen Bradley revealed rising star Noonan has been advised by medics to stop activities with Rovers
RISING STAR: Shamrock Rovers' Conan Noonan in 2021. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 14:22
John Fallon

The 19-year-old midfielder hadn’t been among the influx of youngsters within the Hoops squad this season despite making his breakthrough last term and the reasons for his absence were outlined by his manager ahead of Thursday’s Europa League playoff second leg against Ferencváros at Tallaght Stadium (8pm).

Bradley has revealed that the upshot of the virus that struck over a million people in Ireland has for the teen been symptomatic of the condition known as long Covid without an official diagnosis being arrived at yet. How it’s impacted the player’s heart is particularly concerning.

“Conan hasn’t been able to train for four or five months,” said the Rovers boss. “I’m gutted for him because he would have played a big part for us this year.

“After Covid, he’s had problems with his heart, irregular heartbeats, getting dizzy. He’s not allowed to train with us at the moment. Basically, he’s walking and getting checked by the doc every second week.

“They don’t want to diagnose anything yet. They just want to get to the bottom of it but he’s had Covid twice and he just hasn’t been able to get himself right after the last dose.” 

Medics are applying a cautious approach after the playmaker’s attempted comeback didn’t go to plan.

“We thought he was about to train six weeks ago and literally jogged and his heart rate and blood pressure went through the roof so we took him out again.

“We must go with the doctors.

“In terms of young lads coming into the first-team, he’s one who we thought would have been right there but unfortunately it’s just knocked him a bit.”

